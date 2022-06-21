Blues Guitar Hero Kirk Fletcher Unveils New Album 'Heartache By The Pound'

Acclaimed blues guitarist/singer-songwriter Kirk Fletcher has announced his long awaited seventh studio album, "Heartache By The Pound" released on Friday, July 29. The album is available to pre-order here.

Produced by Fletcher at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, "Heartache By The Pound" is heralded by today's premiere of the scorching first single, "Afraid To Die, Too Scared To Live," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video is streaming now at YouTube.

"I got back to my gospel and blues roots," Fletcher says. "I really wanted to do a blues record, so I sat down and allowed the songs to take over. I'm a bluesman, and I write about life. That's the concept."

"Heartache By The Pound" marks Fletcher's most personal and potent work to date, highlighted by robust vocals, spirited songcraft, and of course, the fiery guitar work that has earned him international acclaim as one of the preeminent bluesmen of the current era. A five-time Blues Music Award-nominee, Fletcher spent much of the pandemic living in Switzerland, writing new songs remotely in partnership with his longtime friend, legendary bassist Richard Cousins (The Robert Cray Band, Van Morrison).

When the lockdown ended, he headed to the hallowed ground of FAME Studios for three days of sessions, joined by a truly all-star backing band comprised of keyboardist Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, Buddy Guy, John Mayall), drummer Terrence F. Clark (Robert Cray Band, Joss Stone), bass players Travis Carlton (Sara Barellies, Larry Carlton) and Randy Bermudes (The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Charlie Musselwhite), backing vocalist Jade MacRae (Joe Bonamassa, Jimmy Barnes), trumpet player Mark Pender (Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul), and saxophonist Joe Sublett (Taj Mahal and the Phantom Blues Band, Bonnie Raitt, Little Feat).

"FAME is the mother church for soul music," Fletcher says. "It's the same building where all these fantastic people like Otis Rush and Aretha Franklin have recorded. I wanted the vibe. I needed to bring these songs there."

Watch the new music video here: