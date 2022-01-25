Blossoms Announce New Album 'Ribbon Around The Bomb'

Today, British band Blossoms announce their brand-new, fourth studio album 'Ribbon Around The Bomb,' which is set for release on April 29th. Pre-order and pre-save the new album here.

Together with this exciting announcement, the band have also shared the title track from the album and its accompanying video, directed by Edwin Burdis, Arctic Monkeys' Creative Director, who worked on the band's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and AM albums. Watch the new music video below!

"Ribbon Around The Bomb" offers fans the first taste of new music from Blossoms since their "vibrant single" (NME) "Care For," which was released last year. "Care For" gained great support from radio at home in the UK, with the track being playlisted and made the 'Hottest Record' by Radio 1, as well as getting on the B-List with Radio 2.

Speaking about the new album and single, Blossoms' Tom Ogden reveals, "While on tour in 2019 in Mexico, I visited Frida Kahlo's house. Looking at her paintings on show, someone had described one of them as being like a 'ribbon around a bomb'. I immediately thought that it was a great title for a song and album because of the imagery that it evoked in my mind. I thought about how lots of things in life could be described as being a ribbon around a bomb in the sense that as people we often dress things up which have a darkness lying beneath them."

The band's new album is produced by their consistent and renowned collaborators James Skelly and Rich Turvey and revolves around a central character 'The Writer'. Tom Ogden explains:

"The more songs I wrote, the more I realized that the writer referenced in the songs was in fact me. Having been so busy for the past eight years, I and the band have never really had the chance to step back and reflect on what we've achieved. You're so focused on the future; write the next album then tour. Your life is usually mapped out at least two years in advance."

Standout tracks on the record include "Ode To NYC," described by Tom as "a love letter to my favorite city, as well as my wife." "The Writer" which deals with the fear of and frustration associated with writer's block and "Everything About You," one of the album's only love songs, which Tom says is "as honest as they come." "Visions" meanwhile contains one of the album's key lyrics "Was I complete at 23," as Tom explains. "At 23 I had just had a number 1 album and begun my relationship with my now wife Katie. Reflecting on what I'd achieved at such a young age left me wondering, what now?"

Blossoms are currently gearing up to play a series of live shows and festivals in the UK this summer as well as a run of support dates with The Killers. North American tour plans for the Stockport five-piece are currently in the works following successful SOLD OUT headline runs in 2019 and 2017 -- including critically acclaimed appearances at Coachella Festival in California and Lollapalooza in Chicago. Stay up to date on all Blossoms live dates by visiting here.

Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim. Their 2016 debut 'Blossoms' topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018's 'Cool Like You' charted at Number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning the anthemic singles "I Can't Stand It," "There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)" and "How Long Will This Last?" Their third studio album, 2020's 'Foolish Loving Spaces' was the band's second UK Number 1 album and following the release of In Isolation/Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport in 2020, the band have now had four top 5 albums in the UK.

Watch the new music video here: