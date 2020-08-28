Bloody Your Hands Share Album 'Sunday Scaries,' LP Out Now

Sunday Scaries grapples with the everlasting themes of human adulthood.

Today, Brooklyn-based indie rockers Bloody Your Hands share their third full-length album, Sunday Scaries. Infused with 90s punk rock influence, Sunday Scaries grapples with the everlasting themes of human adulthood --"this is an album about anxiety, isolation, hope, loss, exhaustion, death and struggling with adulthood. It was written over a 2 year span that was both brutal and beautiful. It is the result of an honest, awkward and sometimes painful self exploration."



Sunday Scaries was written and performed by Jameson Edwards (vocals, guitars, keys), Mike Horaz (drums, vocals, percussion) and John Walsh (bass, vocals, keys). It was recorded, mixed and mastered by Skylar at Skylar Ross Recording. The album artwork was made by John Walsh, with the photograph by Mike Horaz.

Sunday Scaries

01. Insomnia

02. Checked Out

03. Weird Winter

04. Insincere Apologies

05. Isolation By Design

06. There Are Heroes In You

07. The Way They Fall

08. Drunk Forensics

09. Hitchhiker

10. The Problem

Bloody Your Hands bio:



Described as "a rattling frenzy of irresistible power" and "a multi-faceted canvas of all that is likable about twenty-first century indie rock", NYC-based Bloody Your Hands combines catchy hooks, 90's alternative and driving punk - all with an explosive live show.



Formed in NYC in 2015, the band draws from a wide range of influences including The Pixies, Nirvana, Superchunk, Archers of Loaf, Television, The Hold Steady, Wavves and Surfer Blood. They released their debut full-length Paper Cuts in 2015, followed by Monsters Never Die in 2017. They are currently working on their 3rd release, Sunday Scaries, due for release in 2020.



Bloody Your Hands is Jameson Edwards (vocals, guitar), Mike Horaz (drums, vocals) and John Walsh (bass, vocals). Mike and Jameson have been playing music together under various names since the mid 2000's. John joined the band in 2018 and is also a founding member of Brooklyn-based Indie/Americana group Self Help. All members currently residing in Brooklyn, NY.

