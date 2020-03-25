Bloods Share New Single 'I Hate It' with The Grey Estates

Sydney trio Bloods have just revealed the second single to be lifted from their forthcoming Seattle EP, out May 15 via Share It Music (pre-order). Titled, "I Hate It," the track stands alongside a deliriously fun video clip which premiered today at The Grey Estates and is guaranteed to inject some delight in your day.

Listen below!



"I Hate It" was initially inspired by two of the most iconic teen flicks, 10 Things I Hate About You - specifically Kat's famous poem (watch it immediately if you haven't!) - with some sprinkling of influence from the cult teen classic Josie & The Pussycats. "I felt the marriage of both films was just so perfect and I loved the idea of making the most deliberately 'teen movie' song of our career," explains MC. The new single maintains the attitude and angst kicked off in Bloods' comeback single "U & M E."



Teaming up once again with director Lisa Businovski, "I Hate It" is filled to the brim with goofiness and joy. It features the band interacting with the viewer on various social platforms that are currently prevalent in today's society such as cooking classes and unboxing on "Bloods Tube", makeup tutorials on Bloods Magazine and a TikTok-esque choreographed dance routine - activities that we're likely to see much more of in the coming months!



The track does, however, have some deeper and darker undertones. As the story goes, using the inspiration of the aforementioned films, MC picked up her guitar while hanging out in Dirk's living room and the song literally cascaded out of her. Playing on her own experiences of unrequited love, MC brought "I Hate It" to being in a matter of minutes. A re-tracking of the vocals was required as MC was noticeably emotional during the first take.



An interesting connection is ingrained between Bloods and 10 Things I Hate About You (filmed primarily in and around Seattle) - aside from the fact it's one of MC's favorite films! Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, who is a co-writer of the 10 Things I Hate About You film screenplay, wrote the book Trinkets and went on to executive produce the title's TV series on Netflix. Bloods' track "Feelings" was featured in an episode of the first season of Trinkets in 2019 and, as it turns out, Smith is originally from Washington State, tying back to the Seattle EP. It was fate!



Recorded at Jack Endino's (Nirvana) Sound House studio, with Steve Fisk (Soundgarden, Mudhoney) on production and mixing duties and using the very amp Kurt Cobain played through on his band's debut record, the Seattle EP is an homage to the city most synonymous with the '90s; an era flowing through Bloods' DNA. Put the worries of the world to the side for a couple of minutes and let Bloods make you smile.

photo credit: Lisa Businovski





