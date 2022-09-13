Blind Channel Release 'Alive Or Only Burning (feat. Zero 9:36)'
Chart-topping Finnish post-hardcore collective Blind Channel have released an alternative version of their latest single 'Alive Or Only Burning' taken from the new album Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous out now via Century Media.
The new version of 'Alive Or Only Burning' features a new frenzied rap from Pennsylvania rapper Zero 9:36 among the potent riffs and propulsive rhythm of the original track.
The single comes as the band tour the UK this week. Their six date UK headline tour started at Bristol's Thekla last night, they play the Cathouse in Glasgow this evening (13th) and have a London headline show at Islington Academy on Thursday (15th). Final remaining tickets are available here.
Blind Channel released their fourth album Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous in July 2022 which was quick to prove a huge hit. It topped the album chart in their homeland for two consecutive weeks, while it also went Top 20 in Germany. In the UK the album has been met by swathes of critical acclaim by the likes of Rock Sound (who feature the band as cover stars), Metal Hammer, Kerrang and many more.
The UK tour is part of an extensive European run.
TOUR DATES September
13th - Glasgow, Cathouse
14th - Manchester, Rebellion
15th - London, O2 Academy Islington
16th - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
17th - Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
19th - Antwerp, Kavka
20th - Tilburg, Poppodium 013
21st - Paris, Backstage By The Mill
23rd - Madrid, Sala Caracol
24th - Barcelona, Sala Bóveda
26th - Zürich, Plaza Club and Bar
27th - Milano, Legend 54
28th - Vienna, Chelsea
29th - Prague, Rock Café
30th - Kraków, Klub Zaścianek
October
1st - Warsaw, Klub Hydrozagadka