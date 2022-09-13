Blind Channel Release 'Alive Or Only Burning (feat. Zero 9:36)'

Chart-topping Finnish post-hardcore collective Blind Channel have released an alternative version of their latest single 'Alive Or Only Burning' taken from the new album Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous out now via Century Media.

The new version of 'Alive Or Only Burning' features a new frenzied rap from Pennsylvania rapper Zero 9:36 among the potent riffs and propulsive rhythm of the original track.

The single comes as the band tour the UK this week. Their six date UK headline tour started at Bristol's Thekla last night, they play the Cathouse in Glasgow this evening (13th) and have a London headline show at Islington Academy on Thursday (15th). Final remaining tickets are available here.

Blind Channel released their fourth album Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous in July 2022 which was quick to prove a huge hit. It topped the album chart in their homeland for two consecutive weeks, while it also went Top 20 in Germany. In the UK the album has been met by swathes of critical acclaim by the likes of Rock Sound (who feature the band as cover stars), Metal Hammer, Kerrang and many more.

The UK tour is part of an extensive European run.

TOUR DATES September

13th - Glasgow, Cathouse

14th - Manchester, Rebellion

15th - London, O2 Academy Islington

16th - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

17th - Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

19th - Antwerp, Kavka

20th - Tilburg, Poppodium 013

21st - Paris, Backstage By The Mill

23rd - Madrid, Sala Caracol

24th - Barcelona, Sala Bóveda

26th - Zürich, Plaza Club and Bar

27th - Milano, Legend 54

28th - Vienna, Chelsea

29th - Prague, Rock Café

30th - Kraków, Klub Zaścianek

October

1st - Warsaw, Klub Hydrozagadka