Blake Rose Unveils Official Music Video for 'Lost'

Musician and songwriter on the rise, Blake Rose returns today with an official music video for his hit single, "Lost", which to date has already amassed more than 40 million combined global streams and is out now via AWAL Recordings. The video premiered on NYLON and was directed by Matt Sav and filmed on location in his native Perth, Australia.



"This is the first official music video I have filmed in well over a year, so I was excited to finally be able to create something visual for 'Lost'. I have been in my hometown of Perth, Australia since the beginning of the pandemic, so was grateful to be able to shoot something here, especially when so much of the world is still on lock down. I hope everyone enjoys the video as much as I enjoyed making it."



On the meaning of the song, Blake reveals, "'Lost' is a realization of letting someone go who you never should have. I wanted to give a visual ride through this emotion by describing the emptiness you feel when stumbling upon reliving certain moments in your life that you once shared together, discovering how lost you are without that person."



Talking about the song's creative process, Blake reveals, "'Lost' started with a guitar riff, which was quite a surreal experience as I was playing it before it even existed. I was holding my guitar strumming and all of a sudden my ears shifted their focus to my guitar and I just heard that riff going. I just knew there was something special there... I could hear the potential in it straight away."



Earlier this year, Blake released a brand new live music video for the song, filmed with a band in Perth. The video provides music fans a much needed live experience fix during these uncertain times. Watch the live "Lost" video HERE.



The new video follows the release of "Ordinary People" earlier this year. Speaking about the song, Blake reveals, "I don't fall for people very easily, but when I do it's hard and very spontaneous. I was hanging out with this girl for no longer than a week, but I fell head over heels and this song is a result of that. It's a word for word recount of exactly what happened during that brief but unforgettable period of time." Listen to "Ordinary People" HERE.



To date, Blake has amassed nearly 100 million combined global streams across his entire catalog, which include the singles "Lost," "Ordinary People," "Rest Of Us" and most recently, "Gone," which continues to gain momentum, accumulating more than 19 million streams. Blake recently released a stunning live rendition of the track, taped in Los Angeles, pre-lock-down, that has already surpassed half a million views. Complete with string arrangements, the video showcases the young Australian artist, songwriter and producer's effortless ability to perform live; with his Buckley-esque vocals, luscious electric-guitar-driven melodies, and knack for writing insanely infectious alternative pop songs. "I try to give listeners an experience," he reveals. "I take a lot of time with every element to make sure I'm creating a world people can immerse themselves into. Whether the narrative is precise or ambiguous I try to attain a certain level of depth with each song that I hope people can latch onto and let it be as much a part of their own story as it is mine." Watch the video for "Gone" HERE.



Born in Australia and based in Los Angeles, his sound is anchored in luminous and lush six-string conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. "The guitar is generally the driving link between the songs," he goes on. "It's how I typically write. Everything starts there." In just over a year, Blake Rose has gone from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in 2020. He catapulted into the spotlight in 2019 with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut 'Hotel Room,' which Spotify touted on New Music Friday, with the follow-up track, "Lost," further igniting a buzz. Now, with "Lost," "Gone," "Rest Of Us," and "Ordinary People," Blake is further solidifying his potential as a global force in music.

"Lost" is available to stream worldwide.



Watch the video for "Lost" here:

