Blake Rose Debuts New Song, 'Ordinary People'

Rising Australian musician and songwriter, Blake Rose returns this week with the release of a brand new song, "Ordinary People," out now via AWAL Recordings. Listen to "Ordinary People" below!



Speaking about the song, Blake reveals, "I don't fall for people very easily, but when I do it's hard and very spontaneous. I was hanging out with this girl for no longer than a week, but I fell head over heels and this song is a result of that. It's a word for word recount of exactly what happened during that brief but unforgettable period of time."



Ordinary People" follows the release of 'Rest Of Us,' a self-proclaimed "middle finger to anyone who doesn't want you to live your dream." Elaborating upon the song's origins, Blake explains, "A friend of mine wanted to be a musician but his family was not supportive. This took a toll on him and he ended up never pursuing his dream. You hear about stuff like this happening all the time and I think it's incredibly sad that there are so many people in the world whose art we will never have the chance to discover because some narrow minded folk decided to steer them away from doing what they love. F*ck those people." Listen to "Rest Of Us" HERE and watch the video HERE.



"Ordinary People" and "Rest Of Us" serve as the follow ups to Blake's hit song "Gone," which continues to gain momentum, accumulating nearly 10 million streams to date. Blake recently released a stunning live rendition of the track, taped in Los Angeles, pre-lock-down, that has already amassed more than 500,000 views. Complete with string arrangements, the video showcases the young Australian artist, songwriter and producer's effortless ability to perform live; with his Buckley-esque vocals, luscious electric-guitar-driven melodies, and knack for writing insanely infectious alternative pop songs. "I try to give listeners an experience," he reveals. "I take a lot of time with every element to make sure I'm creating a world people can immerse themselves into. Whether the narrative is precise or ambiguous I try to attain a certain level of depth with each song that I hope people can latch onto and let it be as much a part of their own story as it is mine." Watch the video for "Gone" HERE.



Born in Australia and based in Los Angeles, his sound is anchored in luminous and lush six-string conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. "The guitar is generally the driving link between the songs," he goes on. "It's how I typically write. Everything starts there." In just over a year, Blake Rose has gone from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in 2020. He catapulted into the spotlight in 2019 with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut 'Hotel Room,' which Spotify touted on New Music Friday. Then his follow-up, "Lost," further ignited a buzz, having impressively surpassed 30 million streams to date. Now, with "Gone," "Rest Of Us," and "Ordinary People," Blake is further solidifying his potential as a global force in music.

