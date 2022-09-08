Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Blair Lee Releases New Single 'Hurdles'

Blair Lee Releases New Single 'Hurdles'

The track was released alongside a music video.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

With her first release of 2022, indie's sweetest new voice Blair Lee returns today with the single and video "Hurdles."

Deeply nostalgic and vulnerable, Blair floats listeners through a story inspired by missed family moments and watching her grandparents getting older. Now in her twenties, the Canadian singer-songwriter finds her music focused on the passing of time and attempting to hold onto the things that anchor you in your identity.

On her newest release, Blair said, "I once dreamt that gravity was getting weaker, leaving the planet. My grandparents were on a cruise ship that was floating up into the sky, and there was nothing I could do to save them. Those feelings have resurfaced now that they are nearing the end of life." She tenderly continues, "In the city, I often feel hidden, but when I think of my grandparents, my perspective shifts."

Today's single was produced by close collaborator ModMaxx, who is also know for his work with Drake, Roy Woods and Tinashe. The official video for "Hurdles" is a warm and embracing supercut of homemade family videos of film.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World TourPhotos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World Tour
September 8, 2022

Check out photos from the opening night of Lil Nas X's 'Long Live Montero' world tour. The performance featured hits from his latest album including “Industry Baby”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” along with fan favourites such as “Scoop” and “Dead Right Now”. Plus, see remaining tour dates.
Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'
September 8, 2022

Iconic electronic duo Tritonal has released their highly anticipated fifth-studio album Coalesce via Enhanced Music. The 18-track LP came to life as the duo began to reflect on their experiences together while coming to terms with their connection to creating music, their purpose as artists, and coming home to their real roots and sound.
OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'
September 8, 2022

SCP, an acronym for “sugar-coated pill,” is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, Plastic World, released back in 2018. The EP shines a light on the trio’s growth through the addition of 80’s style synths, punchy drums and a groovy bass, all the while keeping their core pop-punk energetic guitars. Pre-save the EP now!
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red CarpetPhotos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red Carpet
September 8, 2022

Among those in attendance at the event, sponsored in part by Verizon, were stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, along with Director/Writer/Producer Robert Zemeckis, Composers Alan Silvestri (Score and Original Songs) and Glen Ballard (Original Songs), and more. Check out photos from the red carpet now!
The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'
September 8, 2022

Southern California band The Garden have released their new album, Horseshit on Route 66. The 11-tracks that make up their latest are some of twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears most fiery endeavors to date. Listen to the new album and watch a new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.