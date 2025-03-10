Blackberry Smoke Confirms Co-Headline Tour with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke will embark on a special co-headline tour with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs this summer featuring stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (two nights), Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Charleston’s Firefly Distillery, Atlanta’s Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park and Asheville’s Yards Amphitheater among others.

Of the tour, lead singer Charlie Starr shares, “What could be better than summertime rock and roll shows with Blackberry Smoke and the one and only Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs?”

Blackberry Smoke’s fan club will have early access to tickets with pre-sale beginning tomorrow, March 11 at 10:00am local time, with the public on-sale following this Friday, March 14 at 10:00am local time. Full details and ticket information can be found at blackberrysmoke.com.

In addition to the new dates, Blackberry Smoke is currently on the road with upcoming headline shows at New Orleans’ The Fillmore, Houston’s 713 Music Hall, Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Dallas’ Majestic Theatre and Maryville’s The Shed (three nights) among others. They will also join Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Avett Brothers for select dates later this year. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Throughout their prolific career, Blackberry Smoke has released eight studio albums including their latest, Be Right Here. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), the record was released to widespread critical acclaim and debuted at #1 on the Current Country Albums chart, Americana/Folk Albums chart and Current Rock Albums chart. Of the record, Premier Guitar praised, “Blackberry Smoke is what happens when real musicians tell authentic stories through great songs,” while Forbes declared, “a unique blend of hard rock, southern rock, country, blues, and masterful songwriting” and Relix proclaimed, “Be Right Here is what Blackberry Smoke has been heading toward all along.”

Since forming in 2001, Blackberry Smoke has continued to tour relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. In addition to their work as musicians, the band is deeply committed to charitable work and formed the Brit Turner Family Fund, a non-profit supporting several national foundations committed to curing children’s cancer. With these efforts, the band has raised over $1,000,000 to date benefitting children’s cancer research. Most recently, Blackberry Smoke raised over $26,000 with their hometown show at Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park this past summer, which celebrated the life and legacy of the band’s late drummer, Brit Turner.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 14 at 10:00am local

March 14—Douglas, GA—The Martin Theatre*

March 15—Douglas, GA—The Martin Theatre*

March 27—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore†

March 28—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall†

March 29—Helotes, TX—John T. Floore’s Country Store‡

April 24—Montgomery, AL—Montgomery Performing Arts Centre§

April 25—Pensacola, FL—Pensacola Saenger Theatre§

April 26—Tampa, FL—Busch Gardens Tampa - Gwazi Field

May 8—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater#

May 9—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre#

May 10—Palestine, TX—Wiggly Thump Festival

May 15—Maryville, TN—The Shed~

May 16—Maryville, TN—The Shed%

May 17—Maryville, TN—The Shed§

May 31—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans Band Aid Music Festival

June 1—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

July 10—Pistoia, Italy—Pistoia Blues

July 11—Milan, Italy—Comfort Festival

July 13—Weert, Limburg—Bospop

July 15—Manchester, U.K.—AO Arena**

July 16—Birmingham, U.K.—bp pulse LIVE**

July 18—Brighton, England—The Brighton Centre**

July 19—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley**

July 25—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium††

July 26—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium††

July 31—Lewiston, NY—Artpark Amphitheater††

August 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE††

August 2—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! Outdoor††

August 3—Roanoke, VA—Berglund Performing Arts Theatre††

August 5—North Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery††

August 7—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater††

August 8—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre††

August 9—Atlanta, GA—Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park††

August 10—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheater††

August 21—Bonner Springs, KS—Azura Amphitheater‡‡

August 22—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡‡

August 23—El Dorado, AR—Murphy Arts District Amphitheater‡‡

August 30—Charlestown, RI—Rhythm and Roots Festival

*with special guest Parker Gispert

†with special guest Zach Person

‡with special guest Brent Cobb

§with special guest Bones Owens

#with special guest Jason Scott & The High Heat

~with special guest Rob Leines

%with special guest Taylor Hunnicutt

**supporting Lynard Skynyrd

††co-headline with co-headline with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

‡‡supporting The Avett Brothers

Photo credit: Andy Sapp

Comments