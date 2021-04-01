BlackDenim Records Announces 'The Ultimate Music Experience' Giveaway

BlackDenim Records and 24-year-old, indie-rock artist Zach Person are gearing up for Person's debut album release this Friday, April 2 by announcing the launch of a giveaway where one lucky music fan plus a guest will win the trip of a lifetime to London, England once it is safe to travel. "The Ultimate Music Experience" offers round trip flights on British Airways, a three-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel, and a personally guided "Rock 'N' Roll tour of London" by Person. The giveaway also includes All Access VIP Passes to one of Person's future London concerts. The contest is now live here: MusicExperience.BlackDenimRecords.com. Additional prizes are also being given away, such as Beats Studio3 Headphones, Questlove MasterClass, Crosley Turntable and signed vinyl, Marshall Speaker, digital downloads, gift cards and more.

"When Zach approached us about creating a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience, we really felt and understood his sincerity; it's been a tough year for music fans and artists," said Christopher Durst Co-founder/CEO BlackDenim Records. "So, we decided to create a truly memorable experience."

Person is also doing an official takeover of American Songwriter's Instagram today from 2 - 6 p.m. CST to promote his debut album and trip giveaway with a number of live and pre-recorded features including intimate performances, Q&A for viewers, an in-depth look at his gear, a tour of BlackDenim studios, a writer's breakdown of his current single "Can't Stop Running" and more.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to get up close and personal with American Songwriter's followers," said Zach Person. "I have put a lot of thought into what I'm going to share. I'm really looking forward to connecting with everyone who tunes in."

Person's sold out album release show is then taking place on Friday, April 2 at Empire Control Room located at 606 E. Seventh St., Austin, Texas 78701 in the venue's socially distanced, outdoor area at 8 p.m. Opening acts include Cowboy Diplomacy and Torino Black. Doors are at 7 p.m.

"Zach never ceases to amaze us," said Will Loconto, Producer/Co-founder BlackDenim Records. "To sell out his first headlining show is quite the accomplishment. He just has an energy about him, and I am so proud of the artist he has become."

Person's new single "Can't Stop Running," continues to climb college and non-comm radio charts. Of the 45 debut albums hitting the Top 200 chart this week, Zach's was the 18th highest debut, a welcome and rare occurrence for a new artist on these national charts. With 12 stations charting the album, 11 were reported as Top 30 charts, propelling his single into the Top 200 College Radio chart at NACC this week, including a #1 chart at KSYM in San Antonio. Hometown station KUTX premiered a performance video of Person's single "Can't Stop Running" as Song of the Day on March 4 and Sun Radio featured Person last week in their live pop up sessions (see video here), with other local stations spinning his single as well.

Person's first European tour is scheduled for late summer, with plans to visit The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and the United Kingdom with a September 13 debut at the infamous Black Heart nightclub in London.

Person also recently participated in a COVID relief initiative called "Come Together," benefitting Texas musicians, venue owners and crew. The initiative was created by Texas Chapter members of the Recording Academy® and aims to help raise funds for MusiCares and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Along with Person, artists like Ruthie Foster, Hayes Carll, The Suffers and more are helping to raise funds. The special took place on Friday, March 26 via DittyTV.

Person recently premiered his debut music video for "Can't Stop Running" with The Austin Chronicle on March 10. See here for the premiere. The video was conceptualized by Person and his manager, Christopher Durst, a former rock photographer known for his iconic imagery of legendary artists like Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more. The video was directed by Durst, edited by Person, with production by This is MESMERIZE.

"The video for 'Can't Stop Running' leans into Person's hyperactive style, a tripped-out blur directed by Durst and produced at the Mesmerize experience in downtown Austin," said the Austin Chronicle. "The song roars behind raw bluesy riffs with a hard, hook-laden sensibility that positions the young shredder as an artist to watch."