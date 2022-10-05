Black Honey Shares New Single 'Out of My Mind'

Black Honey today (October 5th) share their new woozily anthemic single 'Out of My Mind' - a track that yearns for escape and clarity from very real dissociative experiences but sets the struggle to feel free against a classic Black Honey melody that rings with hope nonetheless.

"It's about wanting to go anywhere to escape the war in my head," Izzy explains on the track. "The story was written from the perspective of a house party - zooming in on a scene where I've said the wrong thing as always and hating it, that anxiety of not knowing how to be. I wanted it to feel like being on your bedroom floor, a bit whirly and vulnerable."

The single comes alongside a mesmerising video reminiscent of the brilliant 'Live Through This' -era Hole, which sees Izzy performing dressed up to the nines like Prom Queen. There's little joy here though as she goes through the motions hypnotically, has out of body experiences by multiplying herself and eventually cradling her own head on the floor of the empty venue.

This single follows The Honeys return to the stage literally and metaphorically when they released their first single in just over a year, 'Charlie Bronson' and performed on the main stage of Reading & Leeds for the first time this summer. Keeping the wheels in motion with new music and exposing a more honest and direct direction thematically, Izzy & co are ready to challenge themselves and everyone around them with songs like 'Out of My Mind'.

"This song is like reaching for a tiny pin prick of light escapism in the big darkness. Until now I think I let addiction fill me with guilt whilst simultaneously letting society project shame onto me about my life's choices. We all need a moment to escape sometimes and maybe that's okay? I wrote this song as hungry yearning for relief from a real world I find very hard to process and function in. Maybe I'm not alone in this and maybe it's alright to make bad choices from time to time."

2021 saw the UK's finest independent rock band Black Honey stealthily bother the Top 10 with their second album 'Written & Directed'. The ambitious and cinematic project saw the band push their sound to new heights and landed at number 7 in the UK album charts. This sophomore record gave Black Honey the recognition they duly deserved after years of heads-down hard work and creative graft amongst the alt-indie glitterati of the British music scene.

In order to document their journey in part, Black Honey have been filming BTS footage that covers the last album up until very recently, as they wrote and formulated plans for this next phase. The 3 part 'Behind The Curtain' series gives fans an insight into their world.

As upstart newcomers to the UK indie scene, Black Honey came like a breath of fresh air with their eponymous debut album in 2018. 'Written & Directed' saw them grow into a new space sonically and earned them wide critical acclaim. With this new music digging deeper again into their collective psyche, they are an ever-evolving entity and with their magic ingredient Izzy leading the charge with her vision, vigour and vulnerability, Black Honey can only continue to scale.

Watch the new music video here: