Black Futures Announce September Tour

Sonic anarchists Black Futures have announced their rescheduled run of headline dates, self-dubbed the 'Post Pandemic Apocalypse Prevention Party', which will now take place in September 2020. Dates are as follows:



9th Sept - Manchester, YES Basement

10th Sept - Glasgow, The Garage (Attic Bar)

11th Sept - Newcastle, Think Tank

12th Sept - Oxford, Jericho Tavern

16th Sept - Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge

17th Sept - Leicester, Cookie

18th Sept - London, Camden Assembly

The tour was originally planned for May after the enormous success of their debut album Never Not Nothing, released last year to huge praise from the likes of Classic Rock, Kerrang, The Independent, Rock Sound and many more. You can stream it HERE.



Both Oxford and Leicester are new shows that have been added and are on sale now. Unfortunately, not all shows could be rescheduled with Bristol's show at the Exchange sadly being cancelled. Refunds are available from the point of purchase.



Black Futures comment, "Greetings from our isolation station. We hope you are all coping with quarantine in your own special way. As you may have guessed, we regretfully have to postpone our tour in May 'til September due to the pandemic we are living through. All your tickets are valid for the new dates. Keep each other safe and sane. Message and send us your art rituals, we love hearing from you.



"We are currently locked away in the studio doing our own ritual and making new music for you all. To show our gratitude for the bravery and resilience of our NHS workers we are donating £10 from the sale of each lino print that Space has lovingly crafted for you all.



"We will also be donating £5 from the sale of our new 'Art Ritual' Tee to our beloved local music venue The Boileroom in Guildford. Do go and reach out to your local venue and help them keep their doors open in the wake of Covid 19.



"We miss you all! Stay hydrated, eat more greens, support your local music venue and most importantly MAKE WEIRD & LIVE FREE



"P.S. THANK YOU TO ALL THE DOCTORS, NURSES AND FRONTLINE WORKERS!!"



The band will be donating £10 from the sale of each lino print to the NHS and £5 from the 'Art Ritual' t-shirt will go to the band's local music venue The Boileroom in Guildford.



Ticket bundles for the upcoming tour will also be available and you can find the store with all the merchandise here.



Live Black Futures' anarchic shows have seen them acclaimed as turbulent force on the gigging circuit following a string of incredible performances. Their debut album Never Not Nothing was one of the most highly anticipated debuts of 2019, offering an innovative collection of apocalyptic anthems emanating from a source of caustic melody and infectious distortion shot through with a sardonic British humour.





