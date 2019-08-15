Black Fortune Premieres New Video For 'McDeez'

Black Fortune is emerging as one of the hottest artists hailing from the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area - Landover, Maryland to be exact - and today he unleashes a new visual for the thunderous track "McDeez," featured on his recently re-releasedOsshrock (Deluxe) project. The Pearl House x Tylerbstudios-directed video, which premiered this morning on HYPEBEAST, finds Black Fortune on a four wheeler accompanied by his cohorts as they run amok in his hometown. Check it out now and see what Black Fortune told HYPEBEAST about the new video below.

"McDeez is the first new track off the recently released 'OsshRock (Deluxe)' tape. There is a strong bike life scene and culture in the DMV and my license is suspended so I have to turn up on the 4 wheeler to get around. Video directed by Tyler B Studios x Pearl House. The song is produced by 14-year-old Swedish producer Maxx. There are a few more visuals off the 'OsshRock (Deluxe)' tape dropping soon and new project scheduled to release Fall '19."

Check out the new video here:

Photo credit: Claire Marie Vogel





