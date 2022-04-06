Bits in Pockets Releases New Single 'Halfway Through An Episode'

Today, Turkish alternative-rock band Bits in Pockets share their latest single and video "Halfway Through An Episode." "Halfway Through An Episode" is the opening track on their debut EP, The Bits due April 29 via MMY Records.

Hanging on a brilliant, bobbing-and-weaving Ata Tuna bassline conceived in the depths of night at his Edinburgh apartment, "Halfway Through An Episode" paints a universally resonant picture of fleeting yet formative, booze-fueled could've-beens. "It's basically just the story of me going to a pub in Bethnal Green and just having a ball," vocalist Emre Arduman explained. "I just wrote it as it occurred, like the whole event."

"That night had a special feeling for me, the bar was buzzing, the colours and the atmosphere looked alive - not like a concert alive, but like the walls had soul, the colours looked ephemeral, as if you're passing by traffic lights on a rainy night, or you have a tear in your eye. Though I am a social person, being alone made me feel a new way towards people. For instance, the approach had suspense, and it's interesting to see the reaction of people in the first moment you utter a phrase - or when you're taken aback by somebody who approaches you and completely shocks you."

Bits in Pockets is high school friends vocalist Arduman, guitarist Derin Dönmez, bassist Tuna, and drummer Tibet Ahunbay. The quartet became an international and often online phenomenon, with members contributing from the UK and Canada while at college, between spells of feverish face-to-face creativity back in Istanbul.

Bits in Pockets' name refers to those random yet soul-feeding scraps of nostalgia found forgotten in garments: ticket stubs from heady nights on the town; mementos of your first flat and all that it meant to you; detritus from cherished friendships, recalling chapters of raw, adolescent joy.

The Bits EP similarly captures snapshots of stories, many of them Arduman's experiences as a student in bustling, cosmopolitan London. It documents an existence shared by so many in a globalized but now restricted society: visceral and virtual, multi-national and ultra-local, together yet all too often alone. The record celebrates and savors those moments of eyes-locking intimacy and simple human connection that defy an increasingly impersonal planet.

Watch the new music video here: