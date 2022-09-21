Bitch Releases New Single 'Boys Of Summer'

Performance artist and musician Bitch is pleased to share her new single "Boys Of Summer" which is available now on all streaming platforms. The song evokes a wistful feeling of summers gone by, of past loves, a feeling of thinking you want something back that is now gone. .

Commenting on the track Bitch says, "I relate to holding someone in your memory in the most romantic view-the one in the rear view mirror. I am a sucker for any driving song, since I spend most of my time on the road. Singing it as a woman gives it a whole different queer take."

"Boys Of Summer" was recorded at Sonic Factory in Des Moines, IA and features vocals and violins by Bitch.

Bitch is playing shows this fall to celebrate her beloved, poppy and poetic album Bitchcraft out now on Kill Rock Stars (order / stream). The tour begins on Thursday, September 22 with a special performance of "Bitchcraft: How Bitch Became Bitch Starring Bitch" at Joes Pub in New York City.

This empowering, funny and heart-felt show is incorporated with violin-forward pop songs from her most recent album. The upcoming tour will include shows in Richmond, VA, Durham, NC, Nashville, TN, Decatur, GA, Seattle, WA, Portland, OR and more.

Bitch will be supporting Ani DiFranco on several dates in October and special guest Katie Cash will join Bitch on select headline shows. Tickets are on sale now and find a full list of shows listed below.

Bitchcraft features a collection of songs urges listeners to think about the state of the world, about evil politicians, about what it means to exist as a woman, and how to find joy along the way. It's Joni Mitchell set to a click track; it's queer Cyndi Lauper and will hex you with its brilliance. Armed with an arsenal of violins, synthesizers, pulsing percussion and witty lyricism, the multi-talented artist takes her sound in a new direction with spectral, heartbreaking, political and beautiful witchy poet pop tracks.

Bitch began writing Bitchcraft eight years ago over the course of several moves and political movements. After landing in Los Angeles, she assembled a creative coven to complete the project including Anne Preven (Beyonce, Madonna, Demi Lovato), God-des, and Roma Baran (Laurie Anderson) who all advised her on the production and arrangements. She also co-wrote several songs with Melissa York (Team Dresch, The Butchies) and Faith Soloway (Transparent).

Bitch achieved early notoriety as one half of the queer folk duo Bitch and Animal who went on to tour with Ani DiFranco, whom they discovered while playing a gig at a pizza shop in Provincetown on Cape Cod. In the mid 2000s, Bitch went solo, and shared stages with the Indigo Girls, co-wrote a song with Margaret Cho, produced two albums of her elder folk hero Ferron, and licensed her music to The L Word.

Additionally, Bitch acted in John Cameron Mitchell's provocative film Shortbus which was re-released earlier this year and has several West Coast screenings coming up later this month.

Bitch Tour Dates

09.22 - New York, NY @ Joe's Pub

09.25 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *

09.27 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook *

09.28 - Athens, GA @ Hendershots *

09.29 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic *

09.30 - Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre

10.01 - Asheville, NC @ Isis Restaurant & Music Hall *

10.02 - Nashville, TN @ Analog At The Hutton Hotel *

10.04 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ^

10.05 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre ^

10.07 - Greenfield, MA @ Hawks & Reed

10.08 - Kingston, NY @ O+ Festival

10.29 - 11.05 - Puerto Vallarta, MX @ Olivia Travel

11.09 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre *

11.10 - Corvallis, OR @ The Whiteside Theater *

11.11 - Seattle, WA @ Here-After *

11.12 - Baker City, OR @ Churchill School *

11.13 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

11.18 - Albany, CA @ Ivy Room *

11.19 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst *

12.01 - Somerville, MA @ Arts At The Armory

^ supporting Ani DiFranco

* with special guest Katie Cash