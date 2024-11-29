Bishop Briggs Releases Rendition of 'Paint It, Black'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vocal powerhouse Bishop Briggs has released her mesmerizing rendition of “Paint It, Black,” the timeless classic by The Rolling Stones. Known for her deeply emotive style, Bishop breathes new life into the iconic track, layering it with a brooding intensity that captivates and resonates. Bishop delivered a stunning live performance of the song on the Wednesday-themed float at the Thanksgiving Day Parade, showcasing her ability to merge the brooding aesthetics of the Netflix series with her own unique artistry.

About the track, Bishop says “There is no competing with The Rolling Stones so my hope with this cover of “Paint It, Black” was that I’d be able to make a version of it that felt most authentic to me. My husband, Landon Jacobs (Sly Jr.) who produced and created the track for me leaned on the beautiful cello that’s so heavily featured in the theme music for Wednesday on Netflix. I’m incredibly grateful to be able to release something that will forever remind me of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, and of course The Rolling Stones.”

Bishop just released Tell My Therapist I’m Fine via Virgin Music Group. This deeply personal record marks her first full-length release in five years and reflects her emotional evolution through life’s toughest challenges – listen HERE. Bishop has also announced an exciting headline tour kicking off in March 2025 with 12 dates across North America. For more information, go HERE.

Tour Dates:

*December 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Q101’s Twisted XMAS)

March 11, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

March 13, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

March 14, 2025 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet's

March 15, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

March 17, 2025 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

March 18, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

March 20, 2025 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

March 25, 2025 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

March 26, 2025 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

March 27, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

March 29, 2025 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

*Separate shows from The “Tell My Therapist I’m Fine” Tour.

Photo credit: Nick Walker

Comments