Birdman & Juvenile Return as J.A.G. With New Single 'Ali'

Kicking off another era in one of the most storied partnerships in rap, GRAMMY® Award-nominated hip-hop legend and Cash Money Records Co-Founder and Co-C.E.O. Birdman and multiplatinum rap icon Juvenile return as J.A.G. with a new single entitled "Ali" met with an accompanying cinematic music video today.

The production fuses cinematic piano to steady 808s. Right out of the gate, Juvenile delivers the chantable and quotable chorus with his signature swagger and soul, "My heart ain't got no feelings, my career ain't got no ceilings, I'm the greatest since Muhammad Ali." Birdman stunts on a slick counter verse with the force of a knockout uppercut. Together, they lock into their classic chemistry, and it remains as powerful as ever.

Birdman & Juvenile last linked up on their 2019 collaborative album, J.A.G. The latter generated over 20 million total streams and views across platforms and incited unanimous critical applause. Pitchfork christened it "a shockingly strong late-career reunion record," and Billboard summed it up best as "a beginning of a new chapter" and praised Juvenile, "He sounds revitalized."

Meanwhile, Birdman made waves last year on From The Bayou with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, earning a platinum certification for "Black Ball" and gold for "Heart & Soul."

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from JAG, Birdman, Juvenile, and Cash Money Records.

Watch the new music video here: