Birdman & Juvenile Return as J.A.G. With New Single 'Ali'
The track was released alongside a new music video.
Kicking off another era in one of the most storied partnerships in rap, GRAMMY® Award-nominated hip-hop legend and Cash Money Records Co-Founder and Co-C.E.O. Birdman and multiplatinum rap icon Juvenile return as J.A.G. with a new single entitled "Ali" met with an accompanying cinematic music video today.
The production fuses cinematic piano to steady 808s. Right out of the gate, Juvenile delivers the chantable and quotable chorus with his signature swagger and soul, "My heart ain't got no feelings, my career ain't got no ceilings, I'm the greatest since Muhammad Ali." Birdman stunts on a slick counter verse with the force of a knockout uppercut. Together, they lock into their classic chemistry, and it remains as powerful as ever.
Birdman & Juvenile last linked up on their 2019 collaborative album, J.A.G. The latter generated over 20 million total streams and views across platforms and incited unanimous critical applause. Pitchfork christened it "a shockingly strong late-career reunion record," and Billboard summed it up best as "a beginning of a new chapter" and praised Juvenile, "He sounds revitalized."
Meanwhile, Birdman made waves last year on From The Bayou with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, earning a platinum certification for "Black Ball" and gold for "Heart & Soul."
Stay tuned for a whole lot more from JAG, Birdman, Juvenile, and Cash Money Records.
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 15, 2022
Like the “Nebraska” performance video, “Thoroughfare” is a slow burn. Joined by Colyer, Bryan De Leon, and her humble overalls, Cain sings of cross-country travels and the promise of love at the end of the road. As is the case with many an adventure, it’s not always about the journey or the destination but the strangers you encounter along the way.
STARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
December 15, 2022
Acclaimed writing team Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith (“Save Me,” “Run”) have signed on for the project that follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner.
Ron Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' Single
December 15, 2022
Ron Gallo has released 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' the latest single off his blistering, brand new studio album, FOREGROUND MUSIC. With the new song, Gallo reflects on a solo west coast trip. After roaming around Los Angeles by himself, he found that LA can be the loneliest place on the planet if you are an outsider.
Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'
December 15, 2022
An image was posted on SEVENTEEN's official social media channels on December 16, revealing the release date and the title of the mixtape. VERNON is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape, following HOSHI’s “Spider” in April 2021 and WOOZI’s “Ruby” in January 2022.
Trevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
December 15, 2022
Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosting the show for the third consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show. Music’s Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.