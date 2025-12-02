Billy Strings to Play Spring Headline Tour with Stops in Tampa, Savannah, & More

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will extend his headline tour through the spring, including newly confirmed stops at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena, Savannah’s Enmarket Arena (two nights), Greensboro’s First Horizon Coliseum and Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), among others.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, December 3 at 10:00am local time, with general on-sale following on Friday, December 5 at 10:00am local time. To sign up for artist presale, visit here.

Strings' most recent full-length album, Highway Prayers, is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann) and released via Reprise Records, the album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart—the first bluegrass album in 22 years to do so.

Following Highway Prayers, Strings released an exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP featuring reworked songs from the record as well as a surprise collaborative album, Live at the Legion, with Bryan Sutton (stream/purchase here). Recorded live on April 7, 2024 at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, the album showcases the acclaimed duo performing 20 traditional bluegrass and folk songs, including new renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” Doc Watson’s “Way Downtown” and more.

Ahead of his spring run, Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the winter with stops at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center (two nights), Athens’ Akins Ford Arena (two nights), Asheville’s ExploreAshville.com Arena (four nights) and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), followed by an exclusive performance at the Ryman Auditorium.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 67th and 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2025, 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, PBS’ Austin City Limits and Bluegrass Underground as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 5—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center (SOLD OUT)

December 6—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center (SOLD OUT)

December 10—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

December 12—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

December 13—Austin, TX—Moody Center

December 14—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

February 6—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 7—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 10—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 11—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 13—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 14—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 21—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 22—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

April 2—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 3—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 4—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 8—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

April 10—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 11—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 14—Greensboro, NC—First Horizon Coliseum

April 17—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

April 18—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

April 22—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum

April 24— Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center

April 25—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center

Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins