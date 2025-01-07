Billy Strings Confirms Spring Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his headline tour through this spring with newly confirmed stops at St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights), Tampa’s Yuengling Center, Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena, Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre (three nights), Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena (two nights), Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center and Lexington’s Rupp Arena (two nights) among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, January 10 at 10:00am local time.

The spring dates are just the latest added to Strings’ 2025 run, which also includes stops at Denver’s Ball Arena (three nights), Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena (six nights, all sold-out), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (two nights) and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights). Additionally, following his two-night stand at Bridgestone Arena, Strings will once again return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on March 2 for a third Nashville show.

The upcoming performances celebrate Strings’ latest album, Highway Prayers, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart this past fall—the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has been the top-selling album across genres. Released via Reprise Records, Highway Prayers was produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann), and continues to receive widespread critical attention, with GQ calling Strings “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades” and Pitchfork praising, “the bluegrass wunderkind expands his palette, exploring new textures and emotional registers while staying true to his beloved genre.” Listen to Highway Prayers HERE.

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. The new studio album follows the recent release of Strings’ first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1 (stream/purchase here), which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart and is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Showcasing his electrifying concerts, the record features Strings performing some of his most beloved songs—including “Dust in a Baggie,” “Away From The Mire,” and “Turmoil & Tinfoil”—recorded at venues around the world including Paris’ La Cigale, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Austin’s Moody Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground” as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, January 10 at 10:00am local time

January 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

January 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

January 26—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

February 6—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 7—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 8—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 14—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 15—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 16—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena

February 22—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena

February 28—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

March 1—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

March 2—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

April 3—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 4—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 5—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 9—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center

April 11—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 12—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 15—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

April 17—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre

April 18—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre

April 19—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre

May 30—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena

May 31—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena

June 6—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 7—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 11—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center

June 13—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

June 14—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

June 20—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

June 21—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

Comments