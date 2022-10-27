Billy Ray Cyrus to Co-Star in New Movie & Release New Music with FIREROSE this November

This fall will usher in new music and a big screen role for global entertainment icon Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, who will release a new single with Australian-born singer/songwriter FIREROSE, 34, titled "Time," available everywhere in November.

Cyrus and FIREROSE co-wrote and recorded "Time" in the midst of the success of their chart topping hit "New Day".

"Time" is featured in "Christmas In Paradise". Cyrus co-stars in the film with Kelsey Grammer and Elizabeth Hurley which will be in select theaters Nov 11; On Demand, Digital and Blu-ray and DVD Nov. 15.

Throughout his nearly three-decade career of Billboard chart success that put him in the same company as Carlos Santana and Louis Armstrong, Billy Ray Cyrus has achieved global success as a singer, songwriter, actor, producer and philanthropist. Most recently, he celebrated the highest RIAA® 14x Diamond-certified song in recorded music history with Lil Nas X on the worldwide smash, "Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)."

When asked about his genre-bending approach to music, Cyrus recently shared, "My philosophy to making music is no limitations. No rules, no limits, no preconceived notions. Don't try to think inside the box or outside the box, just think like there is no box."

The critically and commercially acclaimed superstar has established himself as a household name across multiple areas of the entertainment landscape, including music, television, theater and more. When one scopes out Cyrus' trophy case, the awards are represented across all genres: GRAMMY® Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV VMA Moonmen, Country Music Association Awards, American Music Awards and Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Juno Awards, among many other accolades.

The Flatwoods, KY native exploded onto the music scene when his first album, Some Gave All, debuted on the all-genre Billboard album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992. The lead single, "Achy Breaky Heart," became a phenomenon and went multi-platinum.

After "Achy Breaky Heart," Cyrus followed up with back-to-back hits "It Could've Been Me," "She's Not Crying Anymore," "Wher'm I Gonna Live When I Get Home?" and the anthemic "Some Gave All." Cyrus knocked himself out of the top Billboard position with his second No. 1 album, It Won't Be The Last, featuring smash hits "In the Heart of a Woman," "Words By Heart" and "Somebody New."

His success continued with dozens more singles that redefined country music. He also enjoyed a successful career as an actor in the series Doc and Still The King, as well as the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana with his daughter Miley.

Australian-born singer/songwriter FIREROSE has a fuse to captivate and transfix listeners with her distinctive, stylistic voice and stage presence. FIREROSE is coming off a powerful year with her hit single, "New Day" a genre-crossing collaboration featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Sydney-born and raised, Nashville-based artist has always written songs to process her deepest emotions. "I always believed that my purpose on earth was fulfilled by music," says FIREROSE, "I write from a place in my soul that's unexplainable and I'm incredibly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people so profoundly." FIREROSE recorded her indie-pop gems "Fragile Handling" and "Way Out" whose music videos each have over 1M views, at legendary LA studio: The Village. Produced by Pedro Calloni (Mary J. Blige, Maren Morris, GAYLE) and mastered by Grammy winner Joe LaPorta (Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons).

"New Day" reached Top 20 on the Billboard AC charts (#19) and Top 40 (#33) Billboard Hot AC charts. An inspiring ethereal soul/pop anthem for our time featuring a chorus with hope and enthusiasm, Rolling Stone called it a "Trippy, atmospheric ballad about revitalization and rebirth." American Songwriter hailed it as an "uplifting anthem promising the dawning of a better age."

Throughout her career, FIREROSE has performed regularly at The Viper Room, The Rainbow Room as well as South by Southwest® (SXSW®), gaining a loyal following of passionate fans. FIREROSE performed live at the Grand Ole Opry and on Live with Kelly and Ryan with Cyrus, and has been featured in media outlets from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, CNN, iHeartRadio, The Today Show Australia, and many more.

Photographer: Derrek Kupish