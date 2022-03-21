Billy Porter, Nicole Scherzinger & More to Appear at iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment today announced that the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature special appearances from Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar and more.

The event will also feature previously announced performances from Host LL COOL J, Icon Award Recipient Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin. Hosted by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, LL COOL J, the event will air LIVE from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, MARCH 22 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will also honor Jennifer Lopez with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Now in its ninth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2022. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists' road to #1.

Since the Awards' inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, Halsey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Sam Smith, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull and many others.

Artists receiving multiple nominations include Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, David Guetta, Tate McRae, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Five Finger Death Punch, Cardi B, Joel Corry, AJR, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, The Pretty Reckless, All Time Low, twenty one pilots, Mammoth WVH, blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Jazmine Sullivan, Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga, Pop Smoke, Coi Leray, Bad Bunny, Regard, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, KAROL G, Calibre 50, Dua Lipa and La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho. For a full list of categories, visit here.

This year's Best New Artist Awards will be presented by Stifel, in recognition of the excellence, skill and dedication of artists across multiple genres, including Pop, Alternative, Rock, Country, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Latin.

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album. Social voting began on January 27 and closed on March 15. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music's biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats.

Tickets are on sale to the general public now at AXS.com.

Proud partners of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards include Stifel - supporting artists and fans alike by providing the right advisors to navigate their success. Additional proud partners across iHeartRadio platforms include California Community Colleges, HEINEKEN, Logitech, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," with more to be announced.

Executive producers for the "iHeartRadio Music Awards" are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia.