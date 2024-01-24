Billy Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY Awards

Hosted by Trevor Noah, Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Billy Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY Awards

Five-time GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY Legend Award recipient Billy Joel has been added to the lineup for the 66th GRAMMY Awards, joining previously announced performers Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott.

The news broke today on social media just two days after Joel announced the release of “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first new single in decades.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers. 

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMY Awards content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.

See the full list of nominees at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Learn more about how to watch the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jane Bird Shares New Single Burn The Hard Drive Feat. Mura Masa Photo
Jane Bird Shares New Single 'Burn The Hard Drive' Feat. Mura Masa

Bird had already begun working with the celebrated Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Alex Crossan, known better as Mura Masa. Working with Mura Masa, who has worked with A$AP Rocky, Pink Pantheress, Ariana Grande and more, Bird found freedom and joy in writing and experimenting with ideas in his modest home studio.

2
Tracee Ellis Ross, Kylie Minogue & More Set For Billboard Women In Music Awards Photo
Tracee Ellis Ross, Kylie Minogue & More Set For Billboard Women In Music Awards

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards host and honorees have been announced, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Kylie Minogue, Maren Morris, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Young Miko, NewJeans, and more. The event will take place on March 6 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

3
Wisp Shares See You Soon Photo
Wisp Shares 'See You Soon'

Following her breakout single 'Your face' that rocketed into view last summer – amassing tens of millions of streams and attracting a cult fanbase eager to parse out Wisp's mysterious social media presence – and the follow-up that squashed any question of one-hit-wonderdom, 'Once then we'll be free.'

4
Ministry Drop B.D.E. From HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES Album Photo
Ministry Drop 'B.D.E.' From 'HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES' Album

The song's whiplash riffs, barreling drums, punchy keys, and pummeling bass all come to a head in the thrash breakdown mid-song, putting the aggressive talents of Jourgensen and the full band — John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D'Amour (bass) — on full display.  

More Hot Stories For You

Greta Van Fleet Share 'The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)'Greta Van Fleet Share 'The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)'
Indie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since PartnershipIndie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since Partnership
Australian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Long Awaited ReturnAustralian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Long Awaited Return
Bad Tuner Releases New Single '24 Hours'Bad Tuner Releases New Single '24 Hours'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
CHICAGO