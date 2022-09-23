Billy Idol Releases 'The Cage' EP

The Cage EP, the new release from Billy Idol, is out now via Dark Horse Records. This new music follows Idol's 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike. As on The Roadside EP, Idol is joined on the new project by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens.

In conjunction, Idol premieres the Spencer Ramsey- directed video for "Running From The Ghost," showcasing a new song from The Cage EP that has been a recent highlight of Idol's first shows in South America in over thirty years.

Today, Idol kicks off a run of shows in the E.U. and U.K. with a performance in Halle, Germany. This arena tour is followed by a five-show residency at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Idol's set of summer dates included a run of sold-out headline shows stateside as well as a performance at Rock In Rio with Green Day. See below for the full tour schedule.

Last month, Variety broke news of the new music as well as a forthcoming Jonas Akerlund-directed (Paul McCartney, Madonna) documentary about his life; further details to come soon as the film is currently in the final stages of production.

Building upon the momentum garnered from last year's The Roadside EP, Idol has once again flexed his collaborative spirit and called upon a number of contemporary writers and producers to help expand his already vast musical palette, taking the best of the past and gift wrapping it into something brand new.

"The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this," says Idol. "This EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that's a lot of fun. We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn't played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock'n'roll, a little more f*ck you! Well, a tiny bit of f*ck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it."

Recorded at Studio America and MDDN Studios in Los Angeles, the 4-track EP includes production contributions from Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, BØRNS), Zakk Cervini (Blink 182, Machine Gun Kelly), Joe Janiak (Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert) and Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) while English also co-wrote three of the EP's tracks with Idol.

For 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready front man for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982 Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence.

The Cage EP is Idol's second release on the relaunched Dark Horse Records, a label initially created in 1974 by George Harrison and now led by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine. Other Dark Horse artists include George Harrison himself, Joe Strummer and Ravi Shankar.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:

Billy Idol Tour Dates

September 23--Halle, Germany--Peibnitz Insel

September 25--Budapest, HU--Budapest Park

September 26--Vienna, AT--Gasometer Wien

September 29--Frankfurt, DE--Festhalle

September 30--Nuremburg, DE--Arena Nuremburg

October 3--Munich, DE--Olympiahalle

October 5--Berlin, DE--Mercedes Benz Arena

October 6--Hamburg, DE--Barclays Arena

October 8--Lingen, DE--Emsland Arena

October 11--Dusseldorf, DE--Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 13--Manchester, UK--AO Arena*

October 17--Cardiff, UK--Motorpoint Arena*

October 19--London, UK--Ovo Arena Wembley*

October 21--Glasglow, UK--Ovo Hydro Arena*

October 23--Birmingham, UK--Resorts World Arena*

October 25--Leeds, UK--First Direct Arena*

November 11--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 12--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 16--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 18--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 19--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

*w/ special guests Television and Toyah