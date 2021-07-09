Billie Eilish Releases New Single 'NDA'

Billie Eilish has shared the official music video and her latest single 'NDA.'

Taken from her highly anticipated sophomore studio album 'Happier Than Ever' - out worldwide on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope Records - the track teases a darker side to her forthcoming full-length, and comes with a hair-raising, self-directed music video. In true Billie Eilish dare-devilish fashion, the video features Billie herself, and 25 professional (extremely rehearsed) stunt drivers, weaving at full-speed around Billie at night. The video was shot in one take, and used no stunt doubles or VFX for the cars.

Watch the spine-chilling music video below.

The seven-time GRAMMY Award winning artist and songwriter has also confirmed she will be continuing her work with sustainability partner REVERB for her SOLD OUT 2022 Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, with the fan-facing Billie Eilish Action Village at each show which will focus on climate action and climate justice, hosting and supporting BIPOC and women-led environmental organizations as well as a comprehensive program via REVERB's forthcoming Music Climate Revolution campaign. In addition to reducing the tour's environmental footprint, the initiative will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases. These collective efforts will make the tour Climate Positive; eliminating significantly more emissions than the tour creates.

2021 has already been quite the year for 19-year-old Eilish whose single 'Your Power' debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, logging more than 150 Million streams in the first two weeks of release. Earlier this year, she took home two additional GRAMMY Awards; Record of the Year for "everything i wanted," and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her James Bond song "No Time To Die." In February, her groundbreaking documentary film, 'The World's A Little Blurry' -- directed by R.J. Cutler -- saw its Apple TV+ global release and received critical praise worldwide. Earlier this month, Billie Eilish made her book debut with BILLIE EILISH, a stunning visual narrative journey through her life. Published by Grand Central Publishing (GCP), the book features hundreds of never-before-seen photos, and captures the essence of Billie inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more. Get your copy HERE

'Happier Than Ever' is out worldwide on July 30.