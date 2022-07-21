Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billie Eilish Releases 'Guitar Songs' EP

Eilish had previously been teasing "TV" on her "Happier Than Ever" tour.

Jul. 21, 2022  

Billie Eilish has released a new EP, "Guitar Songs," consisting of two new sings, "TV" and "The 30th."

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish received an impressive 7 GRAMMY Award® nominations for the 64th GRAMMY Awards. Eilish is now the youngest artist to be nominated twice in major categories; Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance in GRAMMY Award® history. She recently won an Academy Award for "No Time to Die."

Eilish also received the Best Music Video nomination as the director for her music video for 'Happier Than Ever,' as well as Best Music Film for 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles.' The nominations follow her #1 album 'Happier Than Ever,' which was released earlier this year.

In December 2021, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS also won Variety's Film Song Of The Year HITMAKER Award for their James Bond song 'No Time To Die,' they also received the Best Song in a Feature Award for the same song at the 2021 Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA).

Listen to "Guitar Songs" here:

