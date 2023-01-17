Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billie Eilish Concert Film Will Play in 300 Additional Movie Theaters

Tickets are on sale now.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Due to overwhelming global fan demand, 300 new movie theaters have been added to view the breathtaking live concert film Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut). The addition of these sites brings the total to approximately 2500 venues in 70 countries and territories worldwide.

The never-before-seen Extended Cut version of this compelling concert film takes viewers on a visually captivating journey from beginning to end, to the heart of Eilish's record-breaking sold-out "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour."

It features the full-length concert performance as well as intimate and unforgettable moments between Billie and her audience. In just over 95 minutes, the concert film features 27 songs, including hits and fan-favorites "bad guy," "Therefore I Am," "bury a friend," "my future," "Happier Than Ever," "everything i wanted," "Your Power," and many more.

Tickets are on sale now at BillieAtTheO2.com.

Watch the trailer here:

Billie Eilish Live at The O2 was directed by Sam Wrench who captured the concert with 20 full-sensor cameras with cinematic glass. The film was originally livestreamed as part of the Apple Music Live series and was nominated for Best Music Film for the upcoming 2023 GRAMMY Awards®.

Now, the Extended Cut featuring six previously unreleased performances will be available exclusively in cinemas to audiences worldwide in cinematic 4K with Dolby Atmos sound (where available).

ABOUT BILLIE EILISH:

With the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever debuting at No. 1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and in 19 countries across the globe, the 21-year-old Los Angeles native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century. Since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes" in 2015, Eilish continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound.

Fast forward from her humble breakout, her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019 and was the most streamed album of that year.

Both albums were critically acclaimed worldwide and were written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS. Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, "No Time To Die," which won an Academy Award for Best Song this year. Billie Eilish is currently on her sold-out arena world tour.



