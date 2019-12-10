Bikini Kill Announce Additional 2020 Tour Dates

Legendary feminist punk band Bikini Kill recently regrouped for 10 thrilling performances in select cities NYC, LA and London + a special headlining Riot Fest appearance, marking their first full shows since 1997. These shows sold out quickly and the enthusiastic fan response encouraged the band to launch a more expansive run. Their recently announced 2020 international tour dates are selling out quickly and today, the band is thrilled to announce additional dates with stops at NYC's Prospect Park Bandshell, Red Rocks, Burger Boogaloo and a special second show in Olympia.



In her first interview since Bikini Kill's reunion, Kathleen Hanna sits down with Pitchfork and explains to how the band reunited, while touching on what their music meant before and how it remains relevant in today's cultural moment.

The run kicks off with a valiant return to Olympia, WA for two benefit concerts for Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter, a local non-profit acting as the only shelter/homeless services program that explicitly prioritizes women and LGBT single adults in the Olympia community.

Tickets go on sale at 9amPT/12pmET on December 13. There will be a presale for Bikini Kill fans at 9amPT/12pmET on December 11. Presale code will be sent out via the Bikini Kill newsletter.

These shows sees the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass -- along with guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band's legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times.

Bikini Kill 2020 Tour Dates



3/13: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater & *Benefit For Interfaith Works* (SOLD OUT)

3/14: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater # *Benefit For Interfaith Works*

3/16: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre & (SOLD OUT)

3/17: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #

3/19: Victoria, BC @ Distrikt # (SOLD OUT)

3/23: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom & (SOLD OUT)

3/23: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^ (SOLD OUT)

5/10: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/12: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring (SOLD OUT)

5/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

5/14: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

5/16: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (SOLD OUT)

5/18: Montreal, QB @ M Telus

5/19: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

5/20: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

5/22: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

5/23: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/24: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

7/11: Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

8/4: Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

8/12: Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

10/21: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre



& w/ Table Sugar

^ w/ Lithics

# w/ Mecca Normal

Photo Credit: Debi Del Grande





