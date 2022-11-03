Big Joanie Shares 'Your Words' Single
Big Joanie will release their highly anticipated new album Back Home tomorrow, November 4.
Black feminist punk band Big Joanie will release their highly anticipated new album Back Home tomorrow, November 4 via Kill Rock Stars (US) and Thurston Moore and Eva Prinz's Daydream Library Series (UK). The album has earned accolades spanning FADER, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Afropunk, Stereogum, Consequence, Alternative Press, KEXP, WNYC, The Talkhouse and Under The Radar.
Fans can also tune in to NPR Weekend Edition for their on-air feature this Sunday, November 6. Today, the band shares the final album preview track "Your Words" which arrives alongside an animated lyric video.
Back Home builds on the band's tightly knit, lo-fi punk formula to bring forth a collage of blazing guitars, downtempo dance punk, and melancholic strings that evoke the full depth of the band's expansive art punk vision. The album title references a search for a place to call home, whether real or metaphysical. "It's about the different ideas of home," explains Stephanie. "Whether that's here in the UK, back in Africa or the Caribbean, or a place that doesn't really exist; it's neither here nor there."
The striking embroidered cover art, designed by multidisciplinary artist Angelica Ellis, is a depiction of Chardine's nephew at the barber. It is a reference to the embroidered wall hangings popular in Caribbean homes post-Windrush that were a callback to the homes they left behind.
Outside of Big Joanie, all three band members manage a formidable array of solo projects. Stephanie is a freelance music writer and became a published author last year with Why Solange Matters. Estella works on the music program Girls Rock London and is part of the collective behind Decolonise Fest with Stephanie.
Chardine is a prominent voice in the LGBTQ community, is working on a book about Black feminism and was the vice chair of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee at Musician's Union in 2021. "Fall Asleep" off the band's debut Sistahs is also featured in the new animated Netflix film, Wendell & Wild featuring Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Angela Bassett & Lyric Ross.
Despite their many accomplishments, there is so much more the band wants to achieve. With their boundary-breaking approach to punk, radical politics, and an appreciation for earworm melodies, Big Joanie are set to become important voices for a new generation of punks.
Watch the new lyric video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 3, 2022
The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022
As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022
White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022
Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!