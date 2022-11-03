Big Joanie Shares 'Your Words' Single

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie will release their highly anticipated new album Back Home tomorrow, November 4 via Kill Rock Stars (US) and Thurston Moore and Eva Prinz's Daydream Library Series (UK). The album has earned accolades spanning FADER, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Afropunk, Stereogum, Consequence, Alternative Press, KEXP, WNYC, The Talkhouse and Under The Radar.

Fans can also tune in to NPR Weekend Edition for their on-air feature this Sunday, November 6. Today, the band shares the final album preview track "Your Words" which arrives alongside an animated lyric video.

Back Home builds on the band's tightly knit, lo-fi punk formula to bring forth a collage of blazing guitars, downtempo dance punk, and melancholic strings that evoke the full depth of the band's expansive art punk vision. The album title references a search for a place to call home, whether real or metaphysical. "It's about the different ideas of home," explains Stephanie. "Whether that's here in the UK, back in Africa or the Caribbean, or a place that doesn't really exist; it's neither here nor there."

The striking embroidered cover art, designed by multidisciplinary artist Angelica Ellis, is a depiction of Chardine's nephew at the barber. It is a reference to the embroidered wall hangings popular in Caribbean homes post-Windrush that were a callback to the homes they left behind.

Outside of Big Joanie, all three band members manage a formidable array of solo projects. Stephanie is a freelance music writer and became a published author last year with Why Solange Matters. Estella works on the music program Girls Rock London and is part of the collective behind Decolonise Fest with Stephanie.

Chardine is a prominent voice in the LGBTQ community, is working on a book about Black feminism and was the vice chair of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee at Musician's Union in 2021. "Fall Asleep" off the band's debut Sistahs is also featured in the new animated Netflix film, Wendell & Wild featuring Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Angela Bassett & Lyric Ross.

Despite their many accomplishments, there is so much more the band wants to achieve. With their boundary-breaking approach to punk, radical politics, and an appreciation for earworm melodies, Big Joanie are set to become important voices for a new generation of punks.

Watch the new lyric video here: