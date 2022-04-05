Big Gigantic & Kota the Friend Share New Song 'Deja Vu!'

Genre-bending Boulder, CO-based duo Big Gigantic have joined forces with Brooklyn, NY hip-hop artist/producer Kota the Friend for a mesmerizing new single. "Deja Vu (w/Kota The Friend)" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

"We've been a fan of Kota the Friend for a while now," says Big Gigantic's Dominic Lalli. "So hyped that we got to link up him for 'Deja Vu!'"

"This is a collaboration that was straightforward and made sense," says Kota the Friend. "Big Gigantic created this cool beat that was perfect for this song. We both stayed true to what we do and the result is a bangin' track."

"Deja Vu" follows the arrival earlier this year of Big Gigantic's most recent collaboration with shapeshifting maestro GRiZ, "Open Your Mind," available everywhere now for streaming and download. A mind-expanding official music video is streaming now at YouTube.

"Open Your Mind" marks the latest chapter in Big Gigantic and GRiZ's longtime creative relationship following such fan favorites as "Daily Routine," "Power," "C'mon," and the 2015 smash, "Good Times Roll," the latter now boasting over 40M worldwide streams after garnering more than two dozen top tier sync placements, including Apple, ESPN, and more.

Big Gigantic recently announced Rowdytown X, their 10th annual headline event set for September 23 and 24 at Morrison, CO's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The two-day festival will see headline performances from Big Gigantic alongside sets by special guests including Joyride, INZO, and Biicla (September 23) and Mitis, Jantsen, and MZG (September 24). Tickets are on sale now HERE.

In addition, Big Gigantic have slated a number of summer live dates, including top-billed festival appearances at Rothbury, MI's Electric Forest (Sunday, June 26) and Long Pond, PA's Elements Music & Arts Festival (Sunday, August 22) as well as a very special East Coast Rowdytown event set for July 30 at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Mirage. Additional dates will be announced. For updates and ticket information, please visit www.biggigantic.net/tour.

Watch the new music video here:

Big Gigantic Tour Dates

JUNE

26 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest 2022

JULY

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Rowdytown @ The Brooklyn Mirage

AUGUST

22 - Long Pond, PA - Elements Music & Arts Festival

SEPTEMBER

23 - Morrison, CO - Rowdytown X @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

24 - Morrison, CO - Rowdytown X @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre