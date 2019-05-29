Bhad Bhabie Is Back With Two New Singles Today

Bhad Bhabie has announced today's release of not one but two brand new singles. "Lotta Dem" and "Spaz (Feat. YBN Nahmir)" are both available now for streaming and download.

Of the two, "Lotta Dem" can be easily seen as a fun summer anthem for all of her bhad biches; while "Spaz (feat. YBN Nahmir)" finds the two fearless friends ready to take on whatever life (and people in it) throw their way.

"Lotta Dem" and "Spaz (Feat. YBN Nahmir)" arrive hot on the heels of Bhad Bhabie's biggest hit single to date, "Bestie (Feat. Kodak Black)," available via B.H.A.D. Music at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

First released earlier this year, alongside Bhabie's hugely successful Snap Original docuseries, Bringing Up Bhabie, the track now boasts over 29 million streams in the US alone. In addition, the extended "Bestie" companion video, directed by Michael Garcia and co-starring the legendary DMX, has earned nearly 24 million individual views via Bhad Bhabie's official YouTube channel HERE.

Since the original track was such a hit, Bhad Bhabie circled back with an exclusive bad bich edition joined by Megan Thee Stallion. The new version arrived last month and is available now for streaming and download HERE. Critical applause greeted the release, with NYLON declaring it to be "a masterpiece...the musical answer to our prayers... The teaming of these two artists is pure chaotic good; it's a remix of Bhabie's previously released track that will now live on as the go-to hype song for BFFs everywhere who love both mess and musical talent...Listen to "Bestie" and have your life changed forever." "Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregioli) makes good music," wrote The FADER, hailing "Bestie" as "a certified slapper... one of the catchiest Bhabie's released thus far."

As if that weren't enough, Bhabie's blockbuster release "Gucci Flip Flops (Feat. Lil Yachty)," was just announced RIAA platinum certified - making her the youngest artist to go Platinum in the last decade. The news came through with a special thanks to her fans via Instagram.

Bhad Bhabie - who spent last summer lighting up festival stages including Wantagh, NY's Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, Reading & Leeds festival and Seattle, WA's Bumbershoot - is currently on a wide-ranging live itinerary that includes eagerly awaited performances in Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and Jordan. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.bhadbhabie.com.

BHAD BHABIE ON TOUR 2019

JUNE

30 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Locals Only 2019 *

JULY

3 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

8 - St. Amman, Jordan - Opera House

13 - Odessa, Ukraine - Red Line Club

14 - Kiev, Ukraine - Atlas Weekend 2019 *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE





