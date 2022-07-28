Best Move Announce New Album 'Relational Memory' Out September 16

Cinematic folk-rock band Best Move have announced the September 16 release of their debut album, Relational Memory via Park The Van. Today the band drops the first single and album's closer, "Tipping Pitches." The band's Kris Anaya shares, "this song is actually about me falling in love with New York. I use to travel there a lot for work, staying for weeks on end. I have always had this romantic vision of finding a partner and dropping everything to live there."

Best Move have also announced their first U.S. tour with more dates to be confirmed. Tickets are on-sale now and dates are below:

10/1 - Sacramento, CA - Old Ironsides (Record Release party)

11/1 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

11/2 - Long Beach, CA - Vine

11/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Lost Church

Since forming in 2019, Best Move have released two EPs - Joe Wants to Go To The Beach and Mirror Images Twins, and the single "Forgotten Bloom." They have caught the attention of, among others, Flood, KCRW, Austin Town Hall, and Impose.

"'Out Of Touch; finds Best Move at both their most lush and most fragile. The meditative instrumental is almost entirely composed of a sparse piano line, with only distant ambient howls to accompany Anaya's spotlit vocal performance. Anaya sounds heartbreakingly stark and vulnerable" Under the Radar

"Anaya (is) a talented songwriter with a penchant for wry, offbeat guitar-based folk-pop songs" With Guitars

"Anaya calls their sound a, 'thank you to the past,' and while a warm, familiar tone echoes throughout the band's universe, something unmistakably modern remains. Perhaps it is simply the sound of a decade of winding, disparate avenues finally convening in a perfect center, or of the confidence that comes from recognizing, at last, a perfect fit." The Big Takeover

Best Move is Anaya, Joseph Davancens, and Fernando Oliva. The Sacramento, CA-based band recorded Relational Memory in 10 days at Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach. Anaya wrote the songs, bassist/keyboardist Davancens crafted the complex melodies, and Oliva rounded everything out on drums. The album fuses Jon Brion-esque influences with the bittersweet sadness of Elliott Smith and finds the cinematic folk-rock band coming to terms with mortality - the LP is an exercise in facing the present. The themes and stories found throughout Relational Memory were informed by frontman Kris Anaya who has dealt with hard, personal things lately: the passing of his brother, his grandfather, and his mother being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He's not only coming to grips with the accumulation of time but with real-time trauma. These songs let you in on the secret that getting older is bewildering, no matter your decade.