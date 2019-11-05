Best Coast Release New Song 'For The First Time'

Best Coast -- comprised of Bethany Cosentino (vocals, guitar) and Bobb Bruno (guitar) -- have returned with an incredible new song, entitled "For The First Time." The track is the first taste of the forthcoming Best Coast album, which will be entitled Always Tomorrow, and is due for release in 2020.

Listen to the song below!

While the band is completing work on the album, they are also thrilled to announce a full North American tour this winter with support from Mannequin Pussy. All dates are listed below. Tickets for these shows will go on sale this Friday, November 8, at 10 am local time in all markets.

Tour Dates:

2/27 - Palm Springs, CA - The Alibi (with Lunch Lady)

2/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo*

2/29 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom*

3/2 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*

3/3 - Vancouver, BC - VENUE *

3/4 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

3/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall*

3/7 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

3/9 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue*

3/10 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE*

3/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

3/13 - Detroit, MI - El Club*

3/14 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre*

3/15 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre*

3/16 - Boston, MA - Royale*

3/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

3/19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

3/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

3/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

3/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

3/24 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*

3/25 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater*

3/27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*

3/28 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk*

3/29 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater*

3/31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

4/1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park*

4/2 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

*w/ Mannequin Pussy

Photo credit: Kevin Hayes





