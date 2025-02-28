Benson Boone Releases Brand New Single 'Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone returns with his new single “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else.” The song marks the beginning of a new era for Boone, serving as his first release of the year. It arrives on the heels of his show-stopping performance of smash hit “Beautiful Things” at the 67th annual Grammy Awards earlier this month, where he was nominated for Best New Artist.

The chart-conquering track was the #1 most streamed song in the world last year, earning Boone the IFPI Global Single Award for 2024. Now certified 5x Platinum, “Beautiful Things” has garnered nearly 3.5 billion streams since its release last year. Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards for Top Billboard Global 200 Song and Top Billboard Global (Excl. US) Song.

Fireworks & Rollerblades also includes the Platinum certified hit “Slow It Down” and fan-favorites “Cry,” “What Do You Want,” and “Pretty Slowly.”

2024 was a record year for Benson. In addition to earning him his first Grammy Award nomination, he performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he won Best Alternative and received nominations for Best New Artist, Song of Summer and PUSH Performance of the Year. His impact has soared across the globe—last year also saw him perform at the MTV EMAs, the NRJ Awards, and the Los40 Awards, taking home trophies at every stop.

In June, he opened for Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May. He also embarked on his fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.

With the release of “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else,” upcoming performances at landmark festivals like Coachella and Governors Ball, and more new music on the way, Boone is on track for a record year in 2025.

BENSON BOONE 2025 TOUR DATES:

Mar 8 — Austin, TX — Sips & Sounds Music Festival

Mar 20 — Santiago, Chile — Lollapalooza Sideshow

Mar 21 — Santiago, Chile — Lollapalooza Chile

Mar 23 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Lollapalooza Argentina

Mar 24 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Lollapalooza Sideshow

Mar 27 — Bogota, Colombia — Estereo Picnic

Mar 29 — Sāo Paulo, Brazil — Lollapalooza Brazil

Apr 3 — Mexico City, MX — Pepsi Center WTC

Apr 5 — Monterrey, MX — Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival

Apr 11 — Indio, CA — Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Apr 18 — Indio, CA — Coachella Music and Arts Festival

May 2 — Charlotte, NC — Lovin’ Life Music Festival

May 4 — Memphis, TN — Riverbeat Music Festival

May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Music Festival

Jun 6 — New York, NY — The Governors Ball Music Festival

Jul 3 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

Jul 10 — Algés, Portugal — Nos Alive Festival

Jul 11 — Madrid, Spain — Mad Cool Festival

Sep 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

Photo Credit: Shayden Schoonover

