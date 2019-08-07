Benny The Butcher Announces Roc Nation Deal & Releases First Video

Griselda's own Benny The Butcher released his Tana Talk 3 project in the winter of 2018, the album was produced entirely by Griselda mainstay Daringer and Alchemist and included appearances from his Griselda/Shady Records label-mates Westside Gunn and Conway and Royce 5'9" and Meyhem Lauren.

TT3 peaked at #4 on Apple's Hip-Hop chart upon its release and was a mainstay on the charts for months after. Commercial success aside, the album also resulted in tremendous critical acclaim, as it was included in "Best of 2018" lists from Pitchfork, Complex and a nod from Complex as one of its 20 Rappers to watch for 2019. Benny also recently made "Headlines" alongside his Griselda brethren Westside Gunn and Conway guesting on DJ Premier's latest single.

Whatever bar you use to assess who's got next; Benny The Butcher surpasses it. With his star clearly already on the rise and with anticipation at a fever pitch, Benny ascended to a new level with The Plugs I Met. The project features collaborations with Pusha T (who essentially knights Benny on "18 Wheeler"), Black Thought, Jadakiss, Conway, RJ Payne, Alchemist and Daringer. Now under the management of Roc Nation and spearheading his own fledgling Black Soprano Family imprint, The Plugs I Met is further proof that the future is now for Benny The Butcher.

Upon its release on 6-21-19, The Plugs I Met debuted at #2 on Apple's Hip-Hop Chart and #15 overall (all genres). The Plugs I Met also made an immediate impact at press, as it was predominantly featured by esteemed outlets such as Pitchfork, Stereogum, Hypebeast, Complex, Vulture, Genius, Billboard, Tidal, BET, Revolt, DJbooth (among many others) and a premiere from Apple Music/Ebro. And nearly two months after its release the project still resides on the charts (as does Tana Talk 3 which was released nine-months ago).

While the music world awaits Griselda's group debut for Shady Records, What Would Chine Gun Do, which will be released in September, Benny circles back to The Plugs I Met and releases the projects first-visual for the fan-favorite "5 To 50," which was exclusively premiered by Hypebeast. "5 To 50" is produced by Alchemist.

"Just like the track, the" 5 to 50" video is inspired by real-life events. It's my side of the story, along with India's side of the story; and it depicts how those stories collide" Benny recalled. "I bring you to Montana Ave; the block where I am from and illustrate my lifestyle and how some of those lifestyle choices affected India. This was our life and it captures both perspectives."

Stream Benny The Butcher's The Plugs I Met at your preferred DSP!





