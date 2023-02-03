Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ben de la Cour Releases 'Appalachian Book of the Dead'

Ben de la Cour Releases 'Appalachian Book of the Dead'

The track is out now on all streaming platforms.

Feb. 03, 2023  

With songs that explore life's murky corners and shadowy characters, Ben de la Cour's music occupies the intersection between gothic Americana and dark, gritty folk. It's a sound fueled by the stories and struggles of its creator, a lifelong searcher who's never been afraid to shine a light on his own demons.

In a genre that had become increasingly polished and pop-friendly throughout the 21st century, his stark tales of heartbreak, supernatural menace, God, and death seemed to harken back to folk's roots, making him a modern torchbearer of a classic sound. After the release of his 2020 album, Shadow Land, along with his label, Jullian Records, Ben prepares for his new album Sweet Anhedonia that's set for release next year, with an special single, "Appalachian Book of the Dead". He will tour this spring with Peter Case, dates are below.

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane. The song is a duet and features Becky Warren, one of Ben's best friends and favorite songwriters in Nashville.

"I remember first hearing the phrase "Appalachian Book of the Dead" a long time ago in reference to a poem that I later found out was written by Charles Wright. I think I had it filed away subconsciously for years until Shari Smith at Working Title Farm contacted me with this idea she had about pairing authors and songwriters together on a project and somehow I ended up being paired with Dale Neal who wrote a novel called... "Appalachian Book of the Dead". So I started working on the song before reading the book, then I read the book and loved it and as soon as I finished it I was able to fill in the few blanks left in the song and it kind of came together in full.

The song is definitely inspired in part by the book but it's mostly my attempt at capturing the feeling I always get driving through North Carolina and East Tennessee late at night.

I always loved the quote by Poe, "The best stories are an arabesque of supernatural menace and wry jesting". This is my feeble attempt at doing justice to that."

Ben de la Cour's music has been featured on SiriusXM Outlaw Country, BBC Radio, Paste Magazine and NPR while receiving high praise from American Songwriter, Maverick Magazine, No Depression, Twangville and Dusted Magazine amongst others. He is a former Kerrville New Folk Winner and currently spends over a hundred days a year on the road touring the U.S, Canada, Australia and Europe.

Spring Tour Dates with Peter Case

April 12 Vienna, VA Jammin' Java
April 13 Baltimore, MD Club 603
April 14 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live
April 16 Cambridge, MA Atwood's
April 19 Piermont, NY Turning Point
April 21 Buffalo, NY Sportsmens Tavern
April 22 Columbus, OH Natalie's
April 23 Grand Rapids, MI Midtown
April 25 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall
April 26 Berwyn, IL FitzGerald's
April 28 Livonia, MI Trinity House Theatre
April 29 Cleveland, OH Red Room



Lojay Announces GANGSTER ROMANTIC EP & Drops MOTO Photo
Lojay Announces 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP & Drops 'MOTO'
Alongside the release, Lojay has shared the video for 'MOTO,' directed by prolific Atlanta-based director Des Gray who is responsible for visuals for the likes of Quavo, Davido and Lil Baby. Starring Lojay himself, the video explores the narrative of his relationship and eventual breakup, edited with a consuming tint of blue to mirror.
meija Shares New Single No Words From Debut Album Do Ya? Photo
meija Shares New Single 'No Words' From Debut Album 'Do Ya?'
meija shares the last single, “No Words,” from his upcoming debut album, Do Ya? The upcoming album follows the cheeky EP Side A and includes the synth-drenched, hazy alt-rock singles, “Time For Us,” “How You Like,” “Matter Over Mind,”  “Pull Me To Pieces,” “No More Excuses” and “Not Sure How This Ends.”
Major League DJz & Major Lazer Share Koo Koo Fun Remixes Photo
Major League DJz & Major Lazer Share 'Koo Koo Fun' Remixes
Major League DJz and Major Lazer unveil remixes of their collaborative track, “Koo Koo Fun” featuring Nigerian icon Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa, by Bianca Costa, Chloé Caillet, Francis Mercier and Nic Fanciulli. The original version features contributions from Don Jazzy and Stargate, was released last year alongside a video.
Lavender Diamond Release New Song Real Life I Love You Photo
Lavender Diamond Release New Song 'Real Life I Love You'
The Los Angeles-based chamber-pop band Lavender Diamond released a new song “Real Life I Love You,” featuring guest vocals from Jim James of My Morning Jacket, via Petaluma Records. The single, which was produced by the band with original Blondie member Nigel Harrison, can be streamed and downloaded exclusively on Bandcamp.

From This Author - Michael Major


Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'
February 3, 2023

The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice – from the energetic opener “Giddy Up!” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me,” and the passionate finale “The Hardest Stone” – which was produced by Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots).
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season TwoRenee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season Two
February 2, 2023

The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
Mya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV HistoryMya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV History
February 2, 2023

Produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music.
Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
share