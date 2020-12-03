Ben Chandler Releases 'Addicted 2 U'

22-year-old artist and producer, Ben Chandler, has released his latest single "Addicted 2 U" - available now HERE . Written and co-produced by Chandler and co-produced by Mike Freesh (Oliver Tree), the genre-blending, vibey and warm track arrives today with an official video streaming now below.

This new release follows Ben's recent singles " Red Line " and " Strawberry Candy ." The genre-bending "Red Line" arrived earlier this fall alongside an official video which premiered on FLAUNT which stated "Ben Chandler is here to uplift the masses with his smooth, feel-good sound...'Red Line' reminds you to go outside and appreciate all that life has to offer." "Strawberry Candy" was met with instant critical acclaim with Untitled Magazine raving, "Ben Chandler manages to marry all of his varied influences together, creating a feel-good track reminiscent of Harry Styles, Omar Apollo, The Grateful Dead and The 1975 all in equal parts, while remaining idiosyncratically himself" and Early Rising calling the track "a pure gem" and commending Chandler for being able to "set himself apart through memorable hooks and an easy-listening sonic space."

Named one of Pigeons & Planes' " Best New Artists - February 2020 " Chandler's sound "is a product of countless hours spent in a Pittsburgh bedroom as a teenager, fooling around on the guitar with no intention of recording anything..." In 2015 when he moved to Naples, FL from his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, Chandler met fellow Naples artist Dominic Fike at a party, among others in the local scene, and began spending his time producing for his new group of friends, including Fike's earlier demos and artists like Nate Traveller. Ben Chandler has since made a name for himself, bringing a refreshing perspective to the music scene with his unique sound. Chandler blends the musicality of his classic rock idols like The Beatles, The Grateful Dead and Jimi Hendrix with the DIY ethos of Tyler The Creator and Odd Future, and the effortlessly cool vibe of Omar Apollo and his close friends Dominic Fike and Contradash.

The recent singles follow Chandler's breakthrough EP, SWEET DREAMS, SWEET HEART. A collection of songs he worked on during quarantine, the EP has earned widespread acclaim from the likes of Lyrical Lemonade, which wrote, "Ben Chandler's music is best described as bedroom-made, radio-ready. His skills as a producer, a songwriter, a singer, and otherwise, far exceed what one would expect from an artist so early in their career, and yet, with releases like his latest - the SWEET DREAMS, SWEET HEART EP - Chandler continues to set the foundation for a long, fruitful presence in music." The EP was highlighted by standout track "Self Aware," which was joined by a homespun companion video filmed and directed by Chandler.

Stay tuned for new music coming from Ben Chandler very soon!

Watch the new video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles