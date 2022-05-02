Beckah Amani Shares 'I Don't Know Why I Don't Leave You'

Today, Australian singer-songwriter and artist on the rise Beckah Amani releases her thought-provoking new single "I Don't Know Why I Don't Leave You" available now on all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Written by Beckah Amani and co-produced by Josh Fountain (BENEE) and Tony Buchen (Troye Sivan, G Flip), "I Don't Know Why I Don't Leave You" chronicles the unrealistic expectations of love and spotlights Beckah's ethereal vocals and contemplative lyrics, lifted by transcendent, clever alt-pop melodies and accomplished layers of gritty upbeat rhythms.

Speaking of the meaning behind the track, Beckah shares: "'I Don't Know Why I Don't Leave You' is about the unrealistic expectations we have about relationships that rom coms, drama series, fairy tales and romantic novels have set. The song hinges on the lyrics "chasing shadows in despair" and "I don't know why I don't leave you."

She continues: "While rewatching some classic rom coms and dramas including Twilight, Pride and Prejudice, The Notebook, Pretty Woman, and newcomers To All The Boys I Loved Before and Bridgerton, it was striking to realize how love in reality doesn't unfold the way it does in these movies and shows. I felt let down by the thought that love won't look and feel like it does in these movies which have shaped my expectations."

To complement today's release, Beckah also shares the self-directed music video for "I Don't Know Why I Don't Leave You." The official video captures Beckah in a loved-up daydream, visualizing the perfect date showcasing some iconic romantic gestures expressed on-screen. Towards the end of the video, Beckah realizes that the date isn't so perfect, and was giving her love to somebody that wasn't really there.

On jumping into the director's seat for the very first time, Beckah shares: "It was thrilling to direct this music video! From the day I wrote the song I knew what I wanted the music video to look like and be about, so getting the chance to direct it felt right. It was challenging planning the finer details that come with shooting a music video such as lighting, locations, crew and putting together a shot list that makes sense to a DOP. In the end it was so much fun to be on set and see the music video come to life!"

Today's new single directly follows Beckah's previous release "Lebeka Leka" which received instant acclaim from media and fans alike. Following a world wide triple j premiere, 'Lebeka Leka' received coverage in The Guardian, Clash, Pilerats, and The Line Of Best Fit.

Earlier this year, Beckah received the 2022 APRA Professional Development Award for Popular Contemporary - and in 2021 - won the coveted QMA Award for Emerging Artist of the Year presented by triple j Unearthed.

Watch the music video for the new track here: