Bebe Rexha's First Metaverse Concert to Debut Tonight

The concert is Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT and re-airing every hour on the hour throughout the weekend.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Music fans rejoice! Join pop-icon Bebe Rexha for her metaverse concert debut in Harmony Hills on Roblox for a one-of-kind concert experience in celebration of the release of her new album, Bebe and and the conclusion of her Best F*N Night Of My Life summer tour.

This innovative 1970s-themed adventure aligns with Bebe Rexha’s personal interest in the metaverse, having launched her own “Bebeverse” earlier this year. 

By tapping into Gamefam’s metaverse concert expertise, Bebe Rexha deploys the most veteran metaverse concert team in the industry with experience developing more than 15 of the top virtual concerts including three of the top five highest-rated Roblox concerts of all time:
Saweetie Super Bowl Concert (#1 Roblox concert all time)
The Chainsmokers (#3) 
24kGoldn (#4)

WHAT: 

The global virtual debut of Bebe Rexha’s first-ever metaverse concert will feature:

A stunning performance by Bebe Rexha be dressed in iconic fashion from the 1970s in which she will lead players on a fun musical fantasy adventure.

All-new custom set locations like “Bebe Rexha’s Roller Disco Oasis,” a backroads drive-in theater showing a 1970s action movie starring Bebe Rexha, and an Evel-Knievel-inspired motorcycle stunt show in Las Vegas. 

Exclusive, timed virtual merchandise available only before and during the event, including: 
Disco ball helmet
Roller skates
Bebe Rexha shoulder plushie
Bebe Rexha necklace
Retrosnap camera 
Blue crystal denim jumpsuit
Cassette player
Sunglasses
Blonde hair
Bebe Rexha car
Signed record

WHEN:

The concert will be Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT and re-airing every hour on the hour throughout the weekend

WHERE / HOW TO WATCH:

The concert will take place on Roblox in Harmony Hills, Warner Music Group’s popular music-themed world developed by Gamefam, via most platforms and devices, including consoles, PCs, mobile and tablets. Fans can attend the concert for free by creating a Roblox account via the official platform. For those who haven’t downloaded Roblox, you can download it here.

Adding to the festivities, Harmony Hills (formerly known as Rhythm City) has been revamped into an engaging social roleplay game where players live the unique lifestyle of an influencer, musician, agent or producer and will be decked out with 1970s-themed scenery and activities aligned with the old-school energy of Bebe Rexha’s new album and in honor of the “decade of excess”. 



