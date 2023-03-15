Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bebe Rexha to Release New Album 'BEBE' Next Month

Bebe Rexha to Release New Album 'BEBE' Next Month

Rexha's third studio album will be released on April 28.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Global hitmaker Bebe Rexha will release her third studio album, "BEBE," on April 28.

The news follows the recent arrival of the multi-platinum artist's '70s-infused single "Heart Wants What It Wants" and the ongoing chart domination of David Guetta collaboration "I'm Good (Blue)."

Destined to be one of the summer's hottest tickets, Rexha's upcoming North American tour kicks off in Phoenix, AZ on May 31 and stops in most major cities, before winding up at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA on June 30. Tickets are on sale now.

"Heart Wants What It Wants" is the hotly anticipated follow-up to the global smash "I'm Good (Blue)" - a reunion with super-producer David Guetta that riffs on Eiffel 65's seminal "Blue (Da Ba Dee)." After a snippet went viral on TikTok in late 2022, the banger topped the charts in more than 20 countries and has amassed over 1.1 billion streams. It reached #1 at Top 40, Hot AC and Dance radio and was nominated for a GRAMMY® Award along with winning an MTV European Music Award.

After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster," among other hits), Rexha started churning out smashes of her own including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration "Me, Myself & I" and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation "In The Name Of Love." In 2017, she struck gold with "Meant To Be," a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified Diamond (10x Platinum). Rexha has since garnered over 16 billion cumulative streams.

"Meant To Be" earned Rexha a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards, where she was also up for Best New Artist. The pop star has released two critically acclaimed albums, 2018's Expectations and 2021's Better Mistakes. Expect to hear beloved hits from all of those project's on Rexha's upcoming tour as well as recent smashes like "Heart Wants What It Wants."

Watch the music video for "Heart Wants What It Wants" here:

Bebe Rexha 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
June 1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
June 3 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
June 4 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater
June 6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
June 7 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
June 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
June 10 - Brighton, CO - Adams County Pride Fest
June 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
June 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
June 15 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
June 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
June 18 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
June 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
June 21 - Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore
June 23 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
June 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
June 26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
June 27 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern




Jordi Releases New Single Clear Photo
Jordi Releases New Single 'Clear'
A driving rock anthem that explores overcoming self-doubt through the simple but time-tested acts of intentional forward momentum, Jordi and producer Joe Reinhart (Algernon Cadwallader / Hop Along) carve out space for deep breaths and room to think things through. Watch the new music video now!
Broadside Shares Brand New Single Cruel Featuring Brian Butcher Photo
Broadside Shares Brand New Single 'Cruel' Featuring Brian Butcher
ock band Broadside shares a brand new single, “Cruel” featuring Brian Butcher of The Home Team, out now via SharpTone Records. The upbeat track underscores the deeply emotional lyrics that tackle what it feels like to face your fears when it feels like the world is trying to bring you down.
Frances Nordic Collective SKÁLD Postpone North American Tour Photo
France's Nordic Collective SKÁLD Postpone North American Tour
Sharing supernatural and hauntingly cinematic music and lyric videos for previously released singles “Troll Kalla Mik” (“They Call Me Troll”), “Då Månen Sken” (“When The Moon Shone”) and their cover of the iconic Rammstein single “Du Hast,” the band have released a bewitching music video for the album’s latest single “Elverhøy” (“Elf”).
My Morning Jacket Announce U.S. Headline Tour Photo
My Morning Jacket Announce U.S. Headline Tour
My Morning Jacket have announced plans for an upcoming US headline tour. The dates begin May 14 at Mobile, AL’s Saenger Theatre and then continue through a two-night return to Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25-26. Members of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Family fan club on Medallion will have first access to presale tickets.

From This Author - Michael Major


Epiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic GuitarEpiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic Guitar
March 14, 2023

Epiphone is proud to debut a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers.
Pieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of SinglesPieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of Singles
March 14, 2023

Pieta Brown and drummer and producer JT Bates (Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift) have teamed up for a new pair of singles titled “In This World” and “Thing or 2.” The tracks were mixed by Tucker Martine (Madison Cunningham, Calexico, My Morning Jacket) and mastered by Huntley Miller (The Cactus Blossoms, Sylvan Esso, Bon Iver).
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour DatesLove & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates
March 14, 2023

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry StewartBMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry Stewart
March 14, 2023

The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart boasts a collective arsenal of 30 No. 1 hit songs and over 30 million records sold. The three country vets will release new music this year as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits.
Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'
March 14, 2023

The pulsating, high-energy track continues to display Akini’s unique brand of pop, which led to GQ listing the disrupter among their “Most Exciting Musicians of 2021.”  Boasting elements of electronic, synth-pop, and R&B, “Pump Up,” marks Akini’s first official release of 2023. The new single follows 2022's concept album, Endless Farewell.
share