Bebe Rexha Teams up With Snoop Dogg for New Single 'Satellite'

Multi-platinum pop sensation Bebe Rexha releases the infectious stoner anthem "Satellite" featuring rap legend Snoop Dogg just in time for 4/20. Alongside the track, which boasts dreamy disco beats and a stratospheric chorus, comes an animated video.

To mark the release, Rexha also launches Bebe's Mothership Hot Box, an interactive space filled with games and a special preview of her upcoming BEBE album, out April 28 via Warner Records.

"Rolling on the sofa, smoke another bowl 'til I blackout, floating on the ceiling, sinking to the feeling I'm spinning out," Rexha sings over bouncy beats and funky bass, adding at the chorus: "Last night I got higher than a satellite - I took a one-way ticket, it's a one-man mission to paradise." The track is accompanied by an animated video, which finds the music icons in space, that harkens back to the beloved Hanna-Barbera shows of yesteryear such as The Jetsons.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves even further in the "Satellite" universe with Bebe's Mothership Hot Box. After logging on to the TerraZero Intraverse space, which delivers a higher fidelity experience that's also mobile-accessible, visitors can explore vintage environments, dive into Rexha's new music, seek out a very special prize, and of course, smoke a virtual blunt to blast off to the mothership! The activation was built by TerraZero using their Intraverse technology-the debut of the technology for TerraZero and the first use of the technology for Warner and the music industry.

After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster," among other hits), Rexha started churning out smashes of her own including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration "Me, Myself & I" and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation "In The Name Of Love." In 2017, she struck gold with "Meant To Be," a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified Diamond (10x Platinum).

She earned her third Grammy nomination this year with "I'm Good (Blue)," competing for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The Platinum-certified global hit just won Dance Song of the Year at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards and won Best Collaboration at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

Now, with unstoppable pop anthems like "Satellite" as well as her upcoming album and summer tour, Rexha's 2023 takeover is complete.

Bebe Rexha Best F*n Night of My Life Tour Dates:

May 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

June 1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 3 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

June 4 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

June 6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

June 7 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

June 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

June 10 - Brighton, CO - Adams County Pride Fest

June 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

June 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

June 15 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

June 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

June 18 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

June 21 - Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

June 23 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

June 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

June 26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

June 27 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

July 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern