Beatchain Announces Partnership with Royalty Collection Service Songtrust

In its continuing mission to help democratize promotion and discovery in the music industry, marketing and distribution platform Beatchain is announcing a discount affiliation with Songtrust, the world's largest online music royalty collection service.

As of February 2021, members of Beatchain's service will receive 20% off of the Songtrust registration fee, allowing them access to the one-stop-shop royalty aggregation tool that is used by just-breaking artists and GRAMMY-award winners alike.

"For artists, the Beatchain-Songtrust platform pairing is really a no-brainer," said Luke Mendoza, CTO of Beatchain. "Our platform offers the best value marketing tool out there for artists, and Songtrust is the world's smartest digital tool for collecting royalties off original songs across the globe. You could look at it as a one-two punch in moving from unknown artist to full-time professional musician."

U.K.-based Beatchain has been rocking the boat in music marketing since 2017. They have developed one of the most expansive collections of tools for any level of artist, from amateur to professional. Their basic package, a completely free service, offers a powerful data dashboard called "Insights," helping artists see real-time pageviews, streams, and clicks on their music and social media posts. Meanwhile, Beatchain's "Premium" and "SuperStar" plans gives users access to tools like Hypelinks, Mailing Lists, an Instant Website builder and their newest feature, Fan Builder, which allows artists to purchase automated digital ads using AI to find and advertise to potential fans.

Songtrust has been equally impactful in the music royalty industry. Established in 2011, the team at Songtrust believes that collecting royalties on copyrighted music should be easy and accessible to all artists and music creators. The self-service platform offers artists quarterly payments, direct licensing, expansive affiliations, and 100% of the front-end on sync fees. Their database boasts over 300,000 songwriters and 2 million songs, with an adaptable digital infrastructure that continues to grow and develop with the technology world around it.

"We love what Beatchain is doing and we are excited to work with their team," said Lara Baker, Songtrust Director of Business Development for UK and Ireland. "Beatchain and Songtrust share a focus on giving independent music creators the tools they need for success, whether for royalty collection or marketing and distribution."