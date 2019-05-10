Bear Hands Release Fourth Studio Album FAKE TUNES Via Spensive Sounds

Today, Bear Hands release their fourth studio album Fake Tunes, a deep dive into a twisted modern era, paranoid yet hopeful, celebrity obsessed and introspective, and an unmistakable sign of troubled times. Written and recorded in the plastic warmth of Los Angeles, Fake Tunes marks an evolution for the band, whilst drawing upon newly formed collaborative relationships with producer Christopher Chu of POP ETC and outsider artist Ursula Rose. Their most auspicious release to date, Fake Tunes is available for purchase on all formats here.

The band's 31-date tour supporting twenty one pilots will kick off on May 12th at Vancouver's Rogers Arena with additional stops in Brooklyn, Miami, Charlottesville and Austin (full dates below). Bear Hands will also perform select headlining shows on this tour. Tickets for all shows are on sale now here

Fake Tunes is an album of firsts for Bear Hands, comprised of vocalist Dylan Rau, bassist Val Loper, and drummer TJ Orscher. It marks the group's first album recorded in Los Angeles, as well as its first since the departure of founding member and guitarist Ted Feldman. Produced by Chris Chu of POP ETC, the album finds Bear Hands exploring new sounds and new themes with fresh wit and vulnerability, and is anchored by Rau's sharp, incisive songwriting, tackling the challenges of relationships, dependence, acceptance, and uncertainty.

From the "metronomic electro-pop" ( New York Times ) of album opener "Blue Lips (feat. Ursula Rose)," a song about listening to someone's problems over and over until it drains you completely, to the dreamy lilt of "Clean Up California," a song about finding salvation (or not) across state lines, Fake Tunes traces the anxiety of life and love in America today. The album's 11 tracks veer from the meaty, rhythmic indie anthems the band cut its teeth on to digitally-infused numbers that swerve across stylistic lanes. The result is a fitting statement of what a band can be-and the expectations it can defy. "It feels like this record is grateful," Loper says. "We feel lucky to be here, to have the chance to keep making music together. It feels lighter. The songs are shorter, they're pretty poppy, and they're to the point. And that's where our music is most impactful."

Bear Hands formed when Rau and Feldman began collaborating as students at Wesleyan University. They soon teamed up with Loper and Orscher, both of whom hail from Connecticut's hardcore punk scene, and the band convened in NYC to test their chemistry on stage. The band would go on to release its acclaimed debut LP, Burning Bush Supper Club, in 2010, riding steady hype to 2014 showstopper Distraction. Radio soon caught on, earning the band major chart success with singles "Giants" and "Agora," alongside a late night TV debut on Conan. The group quickly earned a reputation as a visceral live act, touring with the likes of Passion Pit, Killer Mike, and Cage the Elephant, and landing on festival bills from Coachella to Reading & Leeds. This year, the band is touring alongside Foals, Walk the Moon, and twenty one pilots.

Fake Tunes Track Listing1 Blue Lips (feat. Ursula Rose)2 Mr. Radioactive Friends in High Places 4 Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide)5 Reptilians6 Ignoring the Truth7 Clean Up California8 Exes9 Pill Hill10 Blame11 Confessions (feat. Ursula Rose)





