Bear Hands Release Fourth Studio Album FAKE TUNES Via Spensive Sounds
Today, Bear Hands release their fourth studio album Fake Tunes, a deep dive into a twisted modern era, paranoid yet hopeful, celebrity obsessed and introspective, and an unmistakable sign of troubled times. Written and recorded in the plastic warmth of Los Angeles, Fake Tunes marks an evolution for the band, whilst drawing upon newly formed collaborative relationships with producer Christopher Chu of POP ETC and outsider artist Ursula Rose. Their most auspicious release to date, Fake Tunes is available for purchase on all formats here.The band's 31-date tour supporting twenty one pilots will kick off on May 12th at Vancouver's Rogers Arena with additional stops in Brooklyn, Miami, Charlottesville and Austin (full dates below). Bear Hands will also perform select headlining shows on this tour. Tickets for all shows are on sale now here. Today, the band debut the lyric video for "Mr. Radioactive" off of Fake Tunes via Alternative Pressalongside a track-by-track guide to the album by lead singer Dylan Rau. Alt Press says of the song: "Driven by a kick-ass rhythm section of bassist Val Loper and drummer TJ Orscher and articulated quite nicely by vocalist Dylan Rau, "Mr. Radioactive" has got a cool post-punk drive with some perfect pop forever on the top." Bear Hands have previously shared videos their songs "Reptilians," "Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide)," and "Blue Lips (feat. Ursula Rose)," via Alternative Press, who call it: "another highlight for the long-running outfit of [Dylan] Rau, bassist Val Loper and drummer TJ Orscher." Watch the music video for "Blue Lips (feat. Ursula Rose)" and read Rau's interview via Alternative Press here. Fake Tunes is an album of firsts for Bear Hands, comprised of vocalist Dylan Rau, bassist Val Loper, and drummer TJ Orscher. It marks the group's first album recorded in Los Angeles, as well as its first since the departure of founding member and guitarist Ted Feldman. Produced by Chris Chu of POP ETC, the album finds Bear Hands exploring new sounds and new themes with fresh wit and vulnerability, and is anchored by Rau's sharp, incisive songwriting, tackling the challenges of relationships, dependence, acceptance, and uncertainty. From the "metronomic electro-pop" (New York Times) of album opener "Blue Lips (feat. Ursula Rose)," a song about listening to someone's problems over and over until it drains you completely, to the dreamy lilt of "Clean Up California," a song about finding salvation (or not) across state lines, Fake Tunes traces the anxiety of life and love in America today. The album's 11 tracks veer from the meaty, rhythmic indie anthems the band cut its teeth on to digitally-infused numbers that swerve across stylistic lanes. The result is a fitting statement of what a band can be-and the expectations it can defy. "It feels like this record is grateful," Loper says. "We feel lucky to be here, to have the chance to keep making music together. It feels lighter. The songs are shorter, they're pretty poppy, and they're to the point. And that's where our music is most impactful." Bear Hands formed when Rau and Feldman began collaborating as students at Wesleyan University. They soon teamed up with Loper and Orscher, both of whom hail from Connecticut's hardcore punk scene, and the band convened in NYC to test their chemistry on stage. The band would go on to release its acclaimed debut LP, Burning Bush Supper Club, in 2010, riding steady hype to 2014 showstopper Distraction. Radio soon caught on, earning the band major chart success with singles "Giants" and "Agora," alongside a late night TV debut on Conan. The group quickly earned a reputation as a visceral live act, touring with the likes of Passion Pit, Killer Mike, and Cage the Elephant, and landing on festival bills from Coachella to Reading & Leeds. This year, the band is touring alongside Foals, Walk the Moon, and twenty one pilots. Fake Tunes Track Listing
1 Blue Lips (feat. Ursula Rose)
2 Mr. Radioactive
3 Friends in High Places
4 Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide)
5 Reptilians
6 Ignoring the Truth
7 Clean Up California
8 Exes
9 Pill Hill
10 Blame
11 Confessions (feat. Ursula Rose) Bear Hands Tour Dates
May 12 /// Vancouver, BC /// Rogers Arena*
May 14 /// Calgary, AB /// Scotiabank Saddledome*
May 15 /// Edmonton, AB /// Rogers Place*
May 17/// Winnipeg, MB /// Bell MTS Place*
May 19 /// Chicago, IL /// Beat Kitchen
May 20 /// London, ON /// Budweiser Gardens*
May 21 /// Ottawa, ON /// Canadian Tire Centre*
May 22 /// Montreal, QC /// Bell Centre*
May 24 /// Allston, MA /// Boston Calling Music Festival^
May 26 /// Albany, NY /// The Hollow
May 28 /// Toronto, ON /// Scotiabank Arena*
May 29 /// Toronto, ON /// Scotiabank Arena*
May 31 /// Grand Rapids, MI /// The Van Andel Arena*
June 1 /// Buffalo, NY /// KeyBank Center*
June 3 /// New York, NY /// Mercury Lounge
June 4 /// Brooklyn, NY /// Barclays Center*
June 5 /// Newark, NJ /// Prudential Center*
June 7 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// PPG Paints Arena*
June 8 /// Atlantic City, NJ /// Boardwalk Hall*
June 9 /// Charlottesville, VA /// John Paul Jones Arena*
June 11 /// Raleigh, NC /// PNC Arena*
June 12 /// Charlotte, NC /// Spectrum Center*
June 14 /// Jacksonville, FL /// Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena*
June 15 /// Miami, FL /// American Airlines Arena*
June 16 /// Orlando, FL /// Amway Center*
June 18 /// Birmingham, AL /// Legacy Arena at the BJCC*
June 19 /// New Orleans, LA /// Smoothie King Center*
June 21 /// Houston, TX /// Toyota Center*
June 22 /// San Antonio, TX /// AT&T Center*
June 23 /// Austin, TX /// Frank Erwin Center*
June 25 /// Oklahoma City, OK /// Chesapeake Energy Arena*
June 26 /// Memphis, TN /// FedEx Forum*
June 28 /// Indianapolis, IN /// Bankers Life Fieldhouse*
June 29 /// Columbus, OH /// Nationwide Arena*
June 30 /// Columbus, OH /// Nationwide Arena*
^Festival Date
*w/ twenty one pilots