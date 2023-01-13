Bea Miller Returns With New Single 'lonely bitch'

It's a new year and a new Bea Miller. The New Jersey-born, LA-based singer has reclaimed her independence and is stepping into her authentic self, reemerging with an edgy, alternative sound bound to excite fans.

Bea opens this next chapter with a deliciously angsty single "lonely bitch", releasing today via her own independent label gauche records, launching in partnership with ADA Worldwide. Co-written with Cara Salimando (Allie X, Bülow, Dua Lipa, Hey Violet) and produced by Colin Brittain (Papa Roach, Dashboard Confessional, 5 Seconds of Summer), "lonely bitch" has a late 90's / early 2000's alternative rock feel that climbed its way to the top of the charts and into pop culture consciousness.

When asked about the inspiration behind the angsty song Bea shared, "I thought I loved someone, but it turned out I am a lonely bitch after all."

Teaming up with close creative partner Gina Manning / GIZELLA (Robert Pattinson, Teen Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, Bose, GQ), Bea expands on that message with a stunning visual to match.

Playing with the theme of dissociation and inspiration pulled from the Renaissance period filtered through a grunge/glam lens, Manning brings the song to life in a music video that perfectly captures Bea's growth as an artist, confidence, and bold new direction.

Watch the new music video here: