Bayside Announces '21 Years of Really Bad Luck' Tour

Renowned punk act Bayside is excited to announce the 21 Years of Really Bad Luck Tour, presented by Violent Gentlemen. More than a year in the making, the anniversary event kicks off on August 28th and includes stops in Orlando, Baltimore, New York City, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, and more.

The band will be treating fans across the United States to a career-spanning set, celebrating the cult's 21st anniversary with songs from across Bayside's discography. Joining them will be Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, and The Bombpops. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are available now at bayside.shofetti.com, with general on-sale beginning this Thursday, June 10th at 12pm local time.

On the upcoming tour, front man Anthony Raneri shares: "We had to rebook this tour 4 times and that's only going to make it sweeter when it finally happens. Can't wait to finally get a chance to celebrate our milestone with good friends and the best fans."

After initial plans for their 20th anniversary tour were derailed, Bayside regrouped and released Acoustic Volume 3 last December via Hopeless Records. The EP served as a follow up - and a stark juxtaposition - to 2019's Interrobang‽, the band's heaviest record to date. It secured the #5 spot on the Record Label Independent chart, as well as #6 Current Rock, #9 LP Vinyl, #10 Current Digital, and #14 Current Albums. It also broke into the Billboard Top 200.

For the past 20 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression. At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

Bayside has always focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. And while many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside rejects the premise and proves time and again that the best is yet to come.

Upcoming Tour Dates

8/28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

8/29 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

8/30 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade

9/1 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

9/2 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

9/3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/4 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

9/5 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

9/7 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

9/8 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

9/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

9/11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

9/12 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

9/14 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

9/15 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

9/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

9/21 - Dallas, TX @ GMBG

9/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

9/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

9/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

9/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

9/28 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

9/29 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

10/1 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/2 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/5 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre