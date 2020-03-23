Barry Manilow Reschedules UK Shows

Barry Manilow's upcoming May 2020 UK shows have been rescheduled due to the current corona-virus outbreak.

The new dates will now be as follows:

2020

26TH AUG: BIRMINGHAM RESORTS WORLD ARENA

27TH AUG: CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

29TH AUG: LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

30TH AUG: LONDON O2

1ST SEP: MANCHESTER ARENA

3RD SEP: NEWCASTLE UTILITA ARENA

4TH SEP: GLASGOW SSE HYDRO ARENA

Hold on to your existing tickets. They will automatically be transferred to the new dates.

Barry Manilow's unparalleled career encompasses virtually every area of music, including performing, composing, arranging and producing. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has triumphed in every medium of entertainment. With worldwide record sales exceeding 85 million, Barry Manilow is ranked as the top Adult Contemporary chart artist of all time with over 50 Top 40 hits including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 Hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and R & R magazines. Rolling Stone Magazine refers to Manilow as "the Showman of our Generation."





