Barenaked Ladies Announce 'Last Summer On Earth' Tour

Today, multi-platinum rock band Barenaked Ladies announce their extensive Last Summer On Earth tour of North America in 2020. Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will round out the incredible lineup.

"We're looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer On Earth tour," vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson shares. "Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That's a LOT of hits per night!"

Following their critically-acclaimed 2019 tour with Hootie & the Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies is ready to hit the road again and bring out all the fan favorites that have built them a long-lasting career and worldwide fanbase. The Toronto-based "cult fave" (Paste Magazine) -who have now sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned multiple JUNO Awards and Grammy nominations- are also set to release new music in May of this year.

The tour will find Barenaked Ladies playing major venues all across North America, including stops at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Red Rocks, SummerStage in New York City and more, with the tour finale at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, with special guest Kim Mitchell also on the bill. These dates follow their string of shows in the spring throughout the UK, which will culminate with a sold-out show at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall.

This will be the 6th edition of the tour, founded by the band in 2012 - the year that the Mayan calendar predicted would be the last, hence the "Last Summer On Earth". Barenaked Ladies headline and bring some of their best friends and favorite bands along for a summer of good times, and of course, great music. Past acts include Cracker, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler, Guster, Ben Folds Five, Violent Femmes, Colin Hay, OMD, Howard Jones, Better Than Ezra, and KT Tunstall.

"We know the Mayan Calendar was wrong about the end of the world," adds Ed Robertson, "but could they have been THAT wrong?! C'mon out and rock with us like it's your Last Summer On Earth!"

VIP packages for Barenaked Ladies will be available which include premium seats and merch packages. The Gold packages will include pre-show soundcheck parties and meet-and-greet.

The band just launched Barenaked Bytes, the official Barenaked Ladies app. The app will have news, information, and merch. Fans who download the app will have first access to tickets and VIP packages starting January 21st at 10am local time, with the purchase of a Barenaked Bytes bundle. Fans who have previously purchased VIP packages will receive an exclusive code to purchase pre-sale tickets on January 22nd. More information about fan pre-sales can be found here.

Each ticket purchased will include a digital download of Barenaked Ladies' forthcoming album, which is due for release in May of 2020. VIP packages and album digital downloads may not be available in all venues.

For Last Summer On Earth 2020, Barenaked Ladies is proud to continue to partner with REVERB to make the tour more sustainable. Since 2004, Barenaked Ladies has worked with REVERB to reduce the environmental impact of touring while also giving back to local communities across the US and Canada.

All information on the Last Summer On Earth 2020 tour can be found at barenakedladies.com. Barenaked Bytes can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

LAST SUMMER ON EARTH TOUR DATES:

June 3 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 4 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 6 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

June 7 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

June 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

June 13 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 14 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 16 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*

June 18 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater

June 19 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

June 20 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

June 23 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 25 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

June 26 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino - Mystic Showroom

June 27 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's Council Bluffs

June 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

July 1 - St. Louis, MO - TBA ±

July 3 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 4 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

July 8 - New York, NY - Central Park SummerStage

July 10 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

July 12 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

July 15 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

July 17 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Car Stadium

July 18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

July 19 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

July 21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 23 - Toronto, ONT - Budweiser Stage

* Pre-sale and ticket on-sale date TBA.

± Pre-sale starts on January 21 at 12 noon. Tickets on sale on Saturday, January 25th at 10am.





Related Articles View More Music Stories