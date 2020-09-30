Bankrol Hayden Releases 'Drop a Tear'

Watch the new visual below.

Atlantic recording artist Bankrol Hayden teams up with Lil Baby for the powerful visual component to "Drop A Tear", which is one of the standout singles from his debut mixtape Pain is Temporary . The Modesto, CA rapper takes you to church in his latest visual, directed and produced by Blank Square Production (A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Chris Brown, Russ) and Trey Lyons (Kehlani, Internet Money, iann dior, Jasiah, Yung Bans); watch "Drop A Tear" below. The visual arrives on the heels of the cinematic, Nicholas Jandora-directed music visual to "Rich Bitch" - available to stream via YouTube HERE .

"When I was making this album, I was going through really hard times," noted Bankrol Hayden in the visual's Complex premiere. "A family member was very ill. That experience made me realize that everyone in your life isn't going to be around forever. I had to come to terms with that. Family means a lot to me, so much that I had to write 'Drop a Tear'. Making music like this helps me, my family and my fans get through hard times and come out stronger."

Released in June, Pain is Temporary includes lauded features from the likes of Polo G, Lil Baby, The Kid LAROI and Luh Kel. Pain Is Temporary includes his viral hit " Costa Rica ," which has amassed over 150 million combined streams alongside it's official music video , which has over 18.5 million views. The " Costa Rica ft. The Kid LAROI " remix and standout hit " Whatchu On Today (feat. Polo G) " are also featured on the Modesto-native's debut mixtape. Pain Is Temporary was met with critical acclaim upon its release, with Hot New Hip Hop noting "Bankrol Hayden is further solidifying himself as one of the next artists to blow up with his debut project, Pain Is Temporary ." The incredible mixtape caught the attention of HipHopDX , who commented "There is something to be said for a combination of infectious music and a great story. California native Bankrol Hayden possesses both." UPROXX also included in their roundup of the best hip-hop albums out that week.

Bankrol Hayden has seen incredible streaming success and has been featured on Spotify's premiere rap playlist Rap Caviar (13.4m followers) as well as Teen Party (4m followers), Most Necessary (2.4m followers), Pop Rising (2m followers) and more. He's also been featured on popular Apple Music playlists including The Plug, Hip-Hop Hits, New Fire and The New Bay. YouTube recently featured the young rapper as their Artist on the Rise.

Earlier this year, Bankrol was recruited to support Lil Mosey on his Certified Hitmaker European Tour 2020. Watch Bankrol Hayden's European tour leg vlog HERE ; watch the crowd go wild to his viral hit "Costa Rica" at his Norway tour date HERE .

The rising star heralded "Costa Rica" with an exclusive preview on his hugely influential Instagram page, joined by fellow social media sensation/artist Einer Bankz. His other viral smashes include " B.A.N.K.R.O.L. ," " 29 ," and " Brothers (Feat. Luh Kel) ," the latter now boasting over 130 million worldwide streams.

Bankrol Hayden is fast proving to be a phenomenon, earning fans around the globe with his positive brand of soulful, pop-forward hip-hop. Along with his musical efforts, Bankrol Hayden is also a major digital influencer and entrepreneur with a combined social media reach exceeding 1.5 million, including a tremendously popular Instagram earning over 150,000 likes per post.

Watch "Drop a Tear" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles