Bandsintown Announces LIVE Free Programming for the Week of November 16, 2020

Bandsintown is the global hub of live streaming and live music discovery.

In addition to Bandsintown LIVE's regular Tuesday and Wednesday programming, "Glenn Gould's Uninvited Guests" takes over the channel this Thursday.

"Uninvited Guests" is a modern interpretation of classical music blending recordings from renowned pianist Glenn Gould with lyrics and melodies from present-day artists. The collective of artists assembled by Billy Wild includes Gabriel Pick, Ro Joaquim, AARYS, Your Hunni, Chief Awuah, and DopeFa$e, who have infused classical music with electronic, pop, and hip hop beats.

Watch Free On Bandsintown LIVE on Twitch at live.bandsintown.com

TUESDAY - NOVEMBER 17 - #MOSTLIKED

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT to 6:00 PM / 3:00 PM PT

ROZZI, Clare Dunn and More

HOME SCHOOL REWIND

Global new artist showcase curated by School Night, Tom Windish and Bandsintown.

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Sycco

6:20 PM ET / 3:20 PM PT Thomas Headon

6:40 PM ET / 3:40 PM PT renforshort

WEDNESDAY - NOVEMBER 18 - DISCOVERY

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Ukiyo

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Life on Planets

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Elle Belle

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Ben Wylen

THURSDAY - NOVEMBER 19 - GLENN GOULD'S UNINVITED GUESTS

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Blending recordings from renowned pianist Glenn Gould with lyrics and melodies from present-day artists, "Uninvited Guests" is a modern interpretation of classical music. Details above.

CONTACT: Bruce Houghton bhoughton@bandsintown.com

With its reach of 220 million monthly active fans globally, 59 million registered concert goers and 530,000 registered artists, Bandsintown has marketed 51,000 livestreams by more than 16,000 artists since late March.



Bandsintown LIVE, which launched in May of 2020, has hosted more than 700 hundred musicians to an audience 31 million including Amanda Palmer, Sub Urban, Mary Gautier, Secret Sisters, Way & Treaty, David Guetta, Sofi Tukker, Black Coffee, Diplo, The Wombats, Benny Benassi, Echosmith, New Hope Club, Imogen Heap, Yelle, Tank and the Bangas, Tayla Parx, Taking Back Sunday, Mt. Joy, Benny Benassi, Icona Pop, Krewella, The Wombats, Madison Cunningham, MK, Scarypoolparty.



