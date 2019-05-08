Bandsintown Announces Five New Artists To Its 'Big Break' Program

Bandsintown, the most trusted source for concert discovery, today announced five new developing artists to Big Break, its fan data-driven emerging artists program.

Since launching in September of 2017, more than 25 emerging artists have joined Big Break in the earliest stages of their career, including Cautious Clay, Yungblud, Bailey Bryan, Omar Apollo, Noah Kahan, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Boy Pablo, and The Marias (see full list here). An early identifier of the success to come, Bandsintown's live music insights distinguish the acts who have seen a notable increase of trackers on the platform within a six-month period.

Continuing its mission to help artists build an active live community, Big Break artists will receive promotion across Bandsintown's robust digital platform, including custom editorial, email marketing credits, in-app features, brand partnerships, touring, special showcase opportunities, and social media promotion.

"Big Break has given us a huge opportunity to reach Omar's fans in a way they've never been reached before," said Seth Nuddle, Tour and Digital Lead for Omar Apollo. "In a day and age where there are countless shows, and countless artists, Bandsintown's Big Break program has allowed artists to stand amongst the crowd." Since joining the program in September of last year, Omar has signed to AWAL, headlined sold out shows nationwide, grown from 5,933 Bandsintown to 21,184 trackers (a 357% increase), and seen a 156% increase in monthly Spotify listeners.

The new spring inductees to Big Break include cinematic EDM multi-instrumentalist HazeyEyes, R&B songstress Herizen, LA rock duo KOLARS, Portland indie-pop group Reptaliens, and Los Angeles based R&B singer-songwriter AdrianJean. All five artists performed at Bandsintown's Big Break showcase during SXSW 2019 at Maggie Mae's in Austin, TX on March 13.

"Working with Bandsintown and being included in their Big Break program is an unreal opportunity," said Reptaliens frontwoman, Bambi Browning. "Bandsintown and Big Break are amazing resources that help to connect artists and listeners. We do everything we can to try and reach new fans, so this is huge for us!"

"We're thrilled to welcome such a diverse group of artists to the Big Break family and are honored to support them across multiple channels as they reach new fans on the road," said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. "Bandsintown refers 3.5 million music fans to ticketing sites weekly and specifically 1.75m for developing artists, illustrating a genuine hunger for new music discovery on the platform."





Related Articles View More Music Stories