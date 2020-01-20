Bandaid Brigade Debut New Song 'Holding Steady'

Bandaid Brigade the musical project of Zach Quinn (PEARS), Brian Wahlstrom (Scorpios, Gods of Mount Olympus) and friends Paul Rucker (Armchair Martian, Street Dogs, Drag The River) and Chris Fogal (The Gamits) has dropped a new single off the upcoming debut album 'I'm Separate,' set for release on January 21, 2020.

Wahlstrom says, "There was a point in the recording session when we ran out of songs we had actually prepared. So each of us had to come up with something while we had a few hours left for tracking drums. Those 3 songs ended up being the album closers and arguably our favorites. This one was mine."

Recorded at Black in Bluhm Studios in Denver, CO, and co-produced with Fogal, 'I'm Separate' finds the members of Bandaid Brigade stretching beyond their collective punk roots with ambitious songwriting, polished arrangements, and a throwback sound that draws some detectable influences from early progressive rock, a heady mix of Springsteen's attitude, Elton John's artistic balladry, and classic pop-rock disco grooves echoing ABBA and Earth Wind & Fire.

Listen to "Holding Steady" below.

"I'm Separate" Track Listing:

1. Everything

2. Travel Light

3. Attila

4. Stay Busy

5. Treat Me Like A Christmas Tree

6. Losing Light

7. I Think it's Going to Rain Today

8. Holding Steady

9. Break the Grid

10. Nothing Matters

11. Nothing





